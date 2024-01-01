Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street

700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
19. Saigon Golden Crepe$17.95
Crispy golden crepe filled with shrimp, pork, onions and bean sprouts. Served with lettuce herbs and fish sauce
More about Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Crepe$10.75
scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, rolled into crepe, topped with cheese grits & scallion. chipotle aioli on the side
Old Fashioned Crepe$6.50
Turkey Crepe$10.00
sliced smoked turkey breast, baby spinach, turkey bacon, goat cheese, dried cranberries rolled into a crepe and cut into quarters
More about Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore image

FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy - Baltimore

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe$10.99
Italian Sausage Jalapeño Popper Crepe$11.49
Oreo Mascarpone Crepe$9.99
More about Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
Item pic

 

Pizza Harbor

2 E Wells St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crepes (Nalisniki) with various fillings (1)$8.00
More about Pizza Harbor

