Crepes in Baltimore

More about Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
Pho Bac - 700 South Potomac Street
700 South Potomac Street, Baltimore
|19. Saigon Golden Crepe
|$17.95
Crispy golden crepe filled with shrimp, pork, onions and bean sprouts. Served with lettuce herbs and fish sauce
More about Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Breakfast Crepe
|$10.75
scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, rolled into crepe, topped with cheese grits & scallion. chipotle aioli on the side
|Old Fashioned Crepe
|$6.50
|Turkey Crepe
|$10.00
sliced smoked turkey breast, baby spinach, turkey bacon, goat cheese, dried cranberries rolled into a crepe and cut into quarters
More about Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy - Baltimore
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Pumpkin Cheesecake Crepe
|$10.99
|Italian Sausage Jalapeño Popper Crepe
|$11.49
|Oreo Mascarpone Crepe
|$9.99