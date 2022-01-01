Crispy chicken in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Housemade Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Old Bayoli
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Garden salad with chicken tenders, cheddar, honey mustard dressing
El Bufalo
2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Most popular. Crispy chicken breast, pepper ranch, fried pickles, greens and sauce. Served w/ fries.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
pickle cabbage, pit spice, more pickles, potato roll, crinkle fries
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.99
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.40
honey-sriracha mayo, pickles, provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, side of fries
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
Next Phaze Cafe
112 E Lexington St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Tenders - 4 & Fries
|$7.25
SS Cafe LLC
812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore
|Crispy chicken tenders
|$10.00
(3) pc Juicy, Crispy SunnyBlend Chicken Tenders
|Crispy Chicken Stacker
|$7.00
Fried Crispy to perfection chicken, topped with our Kick A$$ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Served on a Sun Bun.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
The Local Fry
711 West 40th St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Banh Mi
|$8.00
French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and crispy chicken