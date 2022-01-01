Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Housemade Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Old Bayoli
More about Johnny's
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$11.95
Garden salad with chicken tenders, cheddar, honey mustard dressing
More about David and Dad's Cafe
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Chicken Tacos$13.00
More about El Bufalo
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Most popular. Crispy chicken breast, pepper ranch, fried pickles, greens and sauce. Served w/ fries.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
pickle cabbage, pit spice, more pickles, potato roll, crinkle fries
More about The Food Market
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.99
More about Never On Sunday
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.40
honey-sriracha mayo, pickles, provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, side of fries
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Consumer pic

 

Next Phaze Cafe

112 E Lexington St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders - 4 & Fries$7.25
More about Next Phaze Cafe
Item pic

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy chicken tenders$10.00
(3) pc Juicy, Crispy SunnyBlend Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken Stacker$7.00
Fried Crispy to perfection chicken, topped with our Kick A$$ Sauce, Dill Pickles. Served on a Sun Bun.
More about SS Cafe LLC
The Local Fry image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Local Fry

711 West 40th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Banh Mi$8.00
French roll filled with pickled daikon/carrot, cucumber, cilantro, pickled jalapenos, mayo and crispy chicken
More about The Local Fry
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet and Sour Chicken (Crispy Chicken)$13.95
Choice of meat stir fried with sweet and sour sauce and carrot, onion, pineapple, tomato mixed vegetables.
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

