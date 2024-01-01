Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy duck in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve crispy duck

Item pic

 

NiHao Chinese Restaurant

2322 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Duck Spring Roll (3)$10.00
More about NiHao Chinese Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Peter Chang Baltimore

1923 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catering Crispy Duck Spring Roll$55.00
More about Peter Chang Baltimore

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Turkey Clubs

Lo Mein

Hot Chocolate

Boneless Wings

Meatloaf

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Caprese Paninis

Roti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Inner Harbor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston