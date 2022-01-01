Croissants in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve croissants
More about Charmed Kitchen
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Choc Croissant
|$4.25
Baked daily, first come first served
|Croissant
|$3.75
Baked daily, first come first served
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.75
Baked Friday, Saturday and Sunday in limited numbers. First come first served.
More about Ground & Griddled
Ground & Griddled
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Almond Croissant
|$3.50
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a lightly sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Common Ground Bakery Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
|Almond Croissant
|$5.00
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
More about Ovenbird Bakery
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Ovenbird Bakery
300 S Exeter St., Baltimore
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.75
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
|Croissant
|$4.25
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Croissant
|$3.00
All Butter Plain Croissant, Baked in House
More about Teavolve Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.75
House-made chicken salad with cranberries & toasted almonds on butter croissant
|Crab & Egg Croissant
|$15.75
eggs, crab meat, chipotle aioli served w/ fresh fruit
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Boars Head Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, served on a croissant with provolone cheese, baby spinach and chipotle mayonnaise
|$6.49
More about Cafe Fili
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Croissant
|$2.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.75
|Almond Croissant
|$3.25
More about Atwater's
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Croissant (Weekends Only)
|$3.75
|Chocolate Croissant (Weekend Only)
|$4.50