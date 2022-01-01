Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve croissants

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Choc Croissant$4.25
Baked daily, first come first served
Croissant$3.75
Baked daily, first come first served
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
Baked Friday, Saturday and Sunday in limited numbers. First come first served.
More about Charmed Kitchen
Almond Croissant image

 

Ground & Griddled

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissant$3.50
A buttery and flaky croissant filled with a lightly sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
More about Ground & Griddled
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Bakery Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.50
Almond Croissant$5.00
Plain Croissant$4.00
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe
Ovenbird Bakery image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Ovenbird Bakery

300 S Exeter St., Baltimore

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
Almond Croissant$4.75
Croissant$4.25
More about Ovenbird Bakery
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant$2.75
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

On the Hill Cafe & Market

1431 John St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant$3.00
All Butter Plain Croissant, Baked in House
More about On the Hill Cafe & Market
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.75
House-made chicken salad with cranberries & toasted almonds on butter croissant
Crab & Egg Croissant$15.75
eggs, crab meat, chipotle aioli served w/ fresh fruit
More about Teavolve Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boars Head Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, served on a croissant with provolone cheese, baby spinach and chipotle mayonnaise$6.49
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Croissant$2.50
Chocolate Croissant$2.75
Almond Croissant$3.25
More about Cafe Fili
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant (Weekends Only)$3.75
Chocolate Croissant (Weekend Only)$4.50
More about Atwater's
Item pic

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$8.90
Available on Saturday and Sunday. One egg, one strip of bacon and cheese on toasted on our croissant
Toasted Croissant (Weekends Only)$3.75
Chocolate Croissant (Weekend Only)$4.50
More about Atwater's

