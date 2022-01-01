Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve curry

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$10.99
Boneless chicken in curry sauce and spices. Served With Fresh Tandoori naan, Rice, Salad & Chutney.
Friday Lamb Curry$10.99
Boneless pieces of lamb with potatoes. Served With Fresh Tandoori naan, Rice, Salad & Chutney.
Monday Lamb Curry$10.99
Boneless pieces of lamb meat in curry sauce and spices. Served With Fresh Tandoori naan, Rice, Salad & Chutney.
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Pumpkin Curry Soup image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Curry Soup$3.99
Pumpkin soup made with green curry, lemongrass, and coconut milk. Topped with roasted pepitas.
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Creamy Veggie$14.50
Creamy curry vegetable broth ramen made with soy milk.
Includes Tofu, (1/2) Egg, Beansprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, Corn, and Green Onion.
*No substitution/exchange with toppings*
Veggie Curry Rice$6.50
Japanese style vegetable curry sauce over rice
More about Ramen Utsuke
Main pic

 

Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine

803 S Caroline St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLASSIC CHICKEN CURRY$17.00
FARM TO TABLE GOAT CURRY$24.00
More about Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Puff$7.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Deep-fried sweet potatoes, onions, carrot, yellow curry powder served with sweet cucumber sauce
Panang Curry
Little spicy - Panang curry, broccoli, bell pepper, sprinkle Kaffir lime leaves
Vegan Duck Curry$17.00
Mock duck, pineapple, tomato, red bell pepper, grape, basil in red curry Served with jasmine rice
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snake Hill

418 S Clinton St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
- Curry LiL Lamb$12.00
A rosemary garlic lamb sausage topped w/ a mango curry chutney & fresh cilantro, served on a toasted brioche bun.
- The Curry Little Rabbit$12.00
A Rabbit & Rattlesnake
sausage, topped w/ a mango curry chutney & fresh cilantro, served on toasted brioche bun.
More about Snake Hill
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
curried saffron carrots$6.00
with cilantro & raisins (gf/vg)
More about The Corner Pantry
Ejji image

 

Ejji

711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Malaysian Vegetable Curry$11.00
Malaysian Vegetable Curry with Cauliflower, Green Beans And Potatoes over White Rice.
More about Ejji
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Curry Chicken Dumplings$6.50
chicken, curry marinade, onion; deep fried
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Clark Burger York image

POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clark Burger York

5906 York Rd, Baltimore

Avg 5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Ketchup$0.50
Curry, red pepper, spices in a ketchup base.
More about Clark Burger York
Kippo Ramen image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Shio$13.00
Curry Tonkotsu$13.00
Curry flavor tonkotsu ramen.
Straight Noodles
More about Kippo Ramen
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Shrimp Bowl$23.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ shrimp
Curry Mussel Bowl$19.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ mussels
Curry Chicken Bowl$20.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ chicken
More about Wicked Sisters
Item pic

NOODLES

THAI STREET

1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry
coconut milk, bell pepper, basil, bamboo shoot
Curry Puff$8.00
potato, onion, carrot, yellow curry, r-jard sauce
Green Curry
coconut milk, eggplant, bell pepper, basil, bamboo shoot
More about THAI STREET
Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Goat$18.99
Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Curry
Medium spicy - Red curry, string beans, pumpkin, red bell pepper, basil
Yellow Curry
Medium spicy - Turmeric yellow curry, potato, carrot, fried red onion
Vegan Duck Curry$17.00
Mock duck, pineapple, tomato, red bell pepper, grape, basil in red curry
Served with jasmine rice
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
curry chicken w. coconut rice & peas$14.00
curry lamb roti$17.00
braised lamb shoulder pulled off the bone w. dhalpuri roti
curry chicken patty$6.00
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry Mussels$12.00
New Zealand Green mussels made with young green chili paste and lemongrass.
Thai Green Curry$16.00
Your choice of protein stri-fried with zucchini, red Pepper, bamboo Shoots, green beans and Thai Basil, in a young green curry chili paste. Comes with a bowl of steam white rice.
Panang Curry$16.00
Your choice of protein stri-fried with green beans, red peppers and lime leaves 🍃in a fresh Basil Curry sauce.
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Item pic

 

My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry$15.00
Coconut Milk | Green Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Thai Eggplants | Mushroom Soy Sauce | Rhizome | Bamboo | Thai Basil | Lemongrass
Red Curry$15.00
Coconut Milk | Red Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Thai Eggplants | Mushroom Soy Sauce | Palm Sugar | Bamboo | Thai Basil | Lemongrass
Panang Curry$15.00
Coconut Milk | Panang Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Crushed Peanut | Broccoli | Carrots | Palm Sugar
More about My Thai Go
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Puffs$7.00
Thai Style Kabocha potato empanadas side with fresh cucumber relish
Green Curry$13.95
Choice of meat, bamboo shoots, basil simmered in coconut green curry.
Panang Curry$13.95
Choice of meat sautéed with Carrot, Green bean and basil in coconut cream with curry paste, Sprinkled with kaffir lime leaves.
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry Shrimp$16.00
More about Barcocina
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Tofu Salad Ⓥ / GF$13.50
CURRY TOFU | CARROT | CELERY
RED ONION | CHICKPEA | CRAISINS APPLE
Base: MIXED GREENS
DRESSING: LEMON-TAHINI
GF / Ⓥ
More about STEM Farm + Kitchen
Chicken Curry + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, DF) image

TAPAS

The Verandah Kitchen

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Tacos (2) (DF)$14.00
Taco made with our house special Chicken Curry, pickled onions and a drizzle of house-made spicy mayo
Chicken Curry + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, DF)$18.00
OUR HOUSE SPECIALTY! Chicken, slow cooked in a tomato-onion sauce with spices. Served with Basmati Rice.
More about The Verandah Kitchen
Old Major image

 

Old Major

900 S Carey St, Baltimore

Avg 2 (1 review)
Digital Dine-In
Chicken Curry with Rice$15.00
What an old comfort! A bowl of white-meat chicken, tomato, potato, wiri pepper and house-made masala served over white rice.
Shrimp Mango Curry with Rice$15.00
As seen on Charm City TV Kitchen! A bowl of yummy shrimp, green mango (savory--not sweet) and house-made masala served over white rice.
Chana (Curried Chickpeas)$9.00
A bowl of vegan goodness! Chickpeas, garlic, curry and wiri pepper.
More about Old Major
Lobo Fell's Point image

 

Lobo Fell's Point

1900 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Curry Mussels$15.00
PEI Mussels sauteed in our coconut milk & curry broth, topped with cilantro. Served with baguette
*gluten free if no bread
More about Lobo Fell's Point

