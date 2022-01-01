Curry in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve curry
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Chicken Curry
|$10.99
Boneless chicken in curry sauce and spices. Served With Fresh Tandoori naan, Rice, Salad & Chutney.
|Friday Lamb Curry
|$10.99
Boneless pieces of lamb with potatoes. Served With Fresh Tandoori naan, Rice, Salad & Chutney.
|Monday Lamb Curry
|$10.99
Boneless pieces of lamb meat in curry sauce and spices. Served With Fresh Tandoori naan, Rice, Salad & Chutney.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Pumpkin Curry Soup
|$3.99
Pumpkin soup made with green curry, lemongrass, and coconut milk. Topped with roasted pepitas.
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|Curry Creamy Veggie
|$14.50
Creamy curry vegetable broth ramen made with soy milk.
Includes Tofu, (1/2) Egg, Beansprouts, Kikurage Mushrooms, Corn, and Green Onion.
*No substitution/exchange with toppings*
|Veggie Curry Rice
|$6.50
Japanese style vegetable curry sauce over rice
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore
|CLASSIC CHICKEN CURRY
|$17.00
|FARM TO TABLE GOAT CURRY
|$24.00
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Curry Puff
|$7.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Deep-fried sweet potatoes, onions, carrot, yellow curry powder served with sweet cucumber sauce
|Panang Curry
Little spicy - Panang curry, broccoli, bell pepper, sprinkle Kaffir lime leaves
|Vegan Duck Curry
|$17.00
Mock duck, pineapple, tomato, red bell pepper, grape, basil in red curry Served with jasmine rice
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snake Hill
418 S Clinton St, Baltimore
|- Curry LiL Lamb
|$12.00
A rosemary garlic lamb sausage topped w/ a mango curry chutney & fresh cilantro, served on a toasted brioche bun.
|- The Curry Little Rabbit
|$12.00
A Rabbit & Rattlesnake
sausage, topped w/ a mango curry chutney & fresh cilantro, served on toasted brioche bun.
FRENCH FRIES
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|curried saffron carrots
|$6.00
with cilantro & raisins (gf/vg)
Ejji
711 S. Central Ave, Baltimore
|Malaysian Vegetable Curry
|$11.00
Malaysian Vegetable Curry with Cauliflower, Green Beans And Potatoes over White Rice.
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Curry Chicken Dumplings
|$6.50
chicken, curry marinade, onion; deep fried
POUTINE • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clark Burger York
5906 York Rd, Baltimore
|Curry Ketchup
|$0.50
Curry, red pepper, spices in a ketchup base.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kippo Ramen
606 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Curry Shio
|$13.00
|Curry Tonkotsu
|$13.00
Curry flavor tonkotsu ramen.
Straight Noodles
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Curry Shrimp Bowl
|$23.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ shrimp
|Curry Mussel Bowl
|$19.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ mussels
|Curry Chicken Bowl
|$20.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ chicken
NOODLES
THAI STREET
1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore
|Red Curry
coconut milk, bell pepper, basil, bamboo shoot
|Curry Puff
|$8.00
potato, onion, carrot, yellow curry, r-jard sauce
|Green Curry
coconut milk, eggplant, bell pepper, basil, bamboo shoot
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore
|Curry Goat
|$18.99
Tender goat meat, spiced with Judy’s Caribbean seasonings in a rich, golden curry gravy.
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Red Curry
Medium spicy - Red curry, string beans, pumpkin, red bell pepper, basil
|Yellow Curry
Medium spicy - Turmeric yellow curry, potato, carrot, fried red onion
|Vegan Duck Curry
|$17.00
Mock duck, pineapple, tomato, red bell pepper, grape, basil in red curry
Served with jasmine rice
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|curry chicken w. coconut rice & peas
|$14.00
|curry lamb roti
|$17.00
braised lamb shoulder pulled off the bone w. dhalpuri roti
|curry chicken patty
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Green Curry Mussels
|$12.00
New Zealand Green mussels made with young green chili paste and lemongrass.
|Thai Green Curry
|$16.00
Your choice of protein stri-fried with zucchini, red Pepper, bamboo Shoots, green beans and Thai Basil, in a young green curry chili paste. Comes with a bowl of steam white rice.
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
Your choice of protein stri-fried with green beans, red peppers and lime leaves 🍃in a fresh Basil Curry sauce.
My Thai Go
320 S Eden St, Baltimore
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Coconut Milk | Green Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Thai Eggplants | Mushroom Soy Sauce | Rhizome | Bamboo | Thai Basil | Lemongrass
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Coconut Milk | Red Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Thai Eggplants | Mushroom Soy Sauce | Palm Sugar | Bamboo | Thai Basil | Lemongrass
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Coconut Milk | Panang Curry Paste | Kaffir Lime Leaves | Crushed Peanut | Broccoli | Carrots | Palm Sugar
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Curry Puffs
|$7.00
Thai Style Kabocha potato empanadas side with fresh cucumber relish
|Green Curry
|$13.95
Choice of meat, bamboo shoots, basil simmered in coconut green curry.
|Panang Curry
|$13.95
Choice of meat sautéed with Carrot, Green bean and basil in coconut cream with curry paste, Sprinkled with kaffir lime leaves.
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Curry Tofu Salad Ⓥ / GF
|$13.50
CURRY TOFU | CARROT | CELERY
RED ONION | CHICKPEA | CRAISINS APPLE
Base: MIXED GREENS
DRESSING: LEMON-TAHINI
GF / Ⓥ
TAPAS
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Chicken Curry Tacos (2) (DF)
|$14.00
Taco made with our house special Chicken Curry, pickled onions and a drizzle of house-made spicy mayo
|Chicken Curry + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, DF)
|$18.00
OUR HOUSE SPECIALTY! Chicken, slow cooked in a tomato-onion sauce with spices. Served with Basmati Rice.
Old Major
900 S Carey St, Baltimore
|Chicken Curry with Rice
|$15.00
What an old comfort! A bowl of white-meat chicken, tomato, potato, wiri pepper and house-made masala served over white rice.
|Shrimp Mango Curry with Rice
|$15.00
As seen on Charm City TV Kitchen! A bowl of yummy shrimp, green mango (savory--not sweet) and house-made masala served over white rice.
|Chana (Curried Chickpeas)
|$9.00
A bowl of vegan goodness! Chickpeas, garlic, curry and wiri pepper.