Curry chicken in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve curry chicken

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$10.99
Boneless chicken in curry sauce and spices. Served With Fresh Tandoori naan, Rice, Salad & Chutney.
Chicken Curry$10.99
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Main pic

 

Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine

803 S Caroline St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLASSIC CHICKEN CURRY$17.00
More about Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Curry Chicken Dumplings$6.50
chicken, curry marinade, onion; deep fried
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken Bowl$20.00
Red curry with coconut milk, grape tomato, green bean, onion, eggplant, fresh herbs w/ chicken
More about Wicked Sisters
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
curry chicken w. coconut rice & peas$14.00
curry chicken patty$6.00
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Chicken Curry + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, DF) image

TAPAS

The Verandah Kitchen

842 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Tacos (2) (DF)$14.00
Taco made with our house special Chicken Curry, pickled onions and a drizzle of house-made spicy mayo
Chicken Curry + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, DF)$18.00
OUR HOUSE SPECIALTY! Chicken, slow cooked in a tomato-onion sauce with spices. Served with Basmati Rice.
More about The Verandah Kitchen
Old Major image

 

Old Major

900 S Carey St, Baltimore

Avg 2 (1 review)
Digital Dine-In
Chicken Curry with Rice$15.00
What an old comfort! A bowl of white-meat chicken, tomato, potato, wiri pepper and house-made masala served over white rice.
More about Old Major

