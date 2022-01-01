Custard in Baltimore
Common Ground Cafe
3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore
|Cruffin with Custard
|$5.75
All butter Croissant dough, spiraled with sugar, baked till golden and filled with a vanilla pastry cream. (Staff Favorite)
CYPRIANA ROLAND PARK
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Galatoboureko Traditional custard in phyllo
|$15.00
|Kataifi Lemon Custard
|$12.00
Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Pumpkin Custard
|$8.00
|Thai Coconut Custard
|$7.00
THAI STREET
1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore
|Thai Pumpkin Custard
|$6.00
Thai pumpkin custard, sweet coconut sticky rice, coconut sauce
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Thai Coconut Custard
|$7.00
|Pumpkin Custard
|$8.00