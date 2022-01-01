Drunken noodles in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve drunken noodles
More about THAI STREET
NOODLES
THAI STREET
1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore
|Drunken Noodle
broad rice noodle, basil, tomato, string bean, onion
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Drunken Noodles
|$16.00
Stir Fried wide rice noodles, prepared with Thai peppers and tomatoes in a spicy basil sauce with Thai honey.
|Drunken Noodles with Tofu
|$15.00
More about My Thai Go
My Thai Go
320 S Eden St, Baltimore
|Drunken Noodles
|$15.00
Fresh Rice Noodle / Basil / Bell Pepper Onion / Tomato / Carrot / Broccoli / Garlic Thai Chili W/Brown Sauce
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern
Mayuree Thai Tavern
2318 Fleet St, Baltimore
|DRUNKEN NOODLE
|$15.00
Original Recipe, with Real Tamarind Juice, Thin Rice Noodle, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, and Red Tofu
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Thailanding Drunken Noodles
|$14.00
Our classic Southern-Thai version of drunken noodles. Stir fried noodles topped with minced chicken stir fried with fresh Thai chili, garlic and basil. Served with steamed jasmine rice.