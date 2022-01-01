Drunken noodles in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken Noodle image

NOODLES

THAI STREET

1640 Aliceanna St #11, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodle
broad rice noodle, basil, tomato, string bean, onion
More about THAI STREET
Drunken Noodles image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodles$16.00
Stir Fried wide rice noodles, prepared with Thai peppers and tomatoes in a spicy basil sauce with Thai honey.
Drunken Noodles with Tofu$15.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Drunken Noodles image

 

My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Noodles$15.00
Fresh Rice Noodle / Basil / Bell Pepper Onion / Tomato / Carrot / Broccoli / Garlic Thai Chili W/Brown Sauce
More about My Thai Go
Consumer pic

 

Mayuree Thai Tavern

2318 Fleet St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
DRUNKEN NOODLE$15.00
Original Recipe, with Real Tamarind Juice, Thin Rice Noodle, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Roasted Peanuts, and Red Tofu
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thailanding Drunken Noodles$14.00
Our classic Southern-Thai version of drunken noodles. Stir fried noodles topped with minced chicken stir fried with fresh Thai chili, garlic and basil. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square

