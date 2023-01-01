Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumpling soup in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve dumpling soup

NiHao Chinese Restaurant

2322 Boston Street, Baltimore

Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings$12.00
Savory, thin wheat flour wrap, filled with juicy crabmeat, pork, ginger, scallion, and Tobiko; served with ginger vinaigrette..
Chicken Soup Dumpling$12.00
Pork Soup Dumplings$11.00
Savory, thin wheat flour wrap, filled with juicy, and tender, cooking wine marinated ground pork, ginger, scallion. Served with a ginger vinaigrette.
Be.bim Korean BBQ

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

Veggie Mandu (Dumpling) Soup$13.50
Pork Mandu (Dumpling) Soup$13.50
Chicken Mandu (Dumpling) Soup$13.50
Peter Chang Baltimore

1923 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore

Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings 蟹粉小笼包$12.00
Pork Soup Dumplings 鲜肉小笼包$12.00
