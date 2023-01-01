Dumpling soup in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve dumpling soup
NiHao Chinese Restaurant
2322 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings
|$12.00
Savory, thin wheat flour wrap, filled with juicy crabmeat, pork, ginger, scallion, and Tobiko; served with ginger vinaigrette..
|Chicken Soup Dumpling
|$12.00
|Pork Soup Dumplings
|$11.00
Savory, thin wheat flour wrap, filled with juicy, and tender, cooking wine marinated ground pork, ginger, scallion. Served with a ginger vinaigrette.
Be.bim Korean BBQ
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Veggie Mandu (Dumpling) Soup
|$13.50
|Pork Mandu (Dumpling) Soup
|$13.50
|Chicken Mandu (Dumpling) Soup
|$13.50