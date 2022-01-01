Dumplings in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Shoyou Sushi
Shoyou Sushi
1450 Light St, Baltimore
|Gyoza Dumpling
|$6.00
Lightly fried pork dumpling
More about Ramen Utsuke
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|Deep Fried Dumplings (Pork) 5 pcs
|$6.00
Pork
|Steamed Dumplings (Pork) 5 pcs
|$6.00
Pork
More about Dutch Courage
Dutch Courage
2229 N. Charles ST, Baltimore
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$20.00
grilled chicken, mokum carrots, roasted tomatillo salsa, potato gnocchi, cilantro
More about Bondhouse Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Bondhouse Kitchen
701 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$12.00
Shredded Chicken, Carrots, House Broth, Handmade Dumplings
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
NOODLES
Bodhi Corner Hampden
3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Chive Dumpling
|$9.00
Deep-fried chive, rice flour, fried red onion, served with sweet soy sauce (4)
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Minato Sushi Bar
1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$5.95
carrot, mushroom, cilantro, clear noodles; deep fried
|Pork Kimchi Dumplings
|$6.50
pork, kimchi marinade
|Edmamame Dumplings
|$5.95
garlic mashed potatoes, edamame beans
More about Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore
|Pork Mandu (Dumpling) Soup
|$14.00
|Chicken Mandu (Dumpling) Soup
|$14.00
|Shrimp Mandu (Dumpling) Soup
|$14.00
More about Kippo Ramen
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kippo Ramen
606 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Dumpling-Pork (Fried/Steamed)
|$6.00
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
SALADS • NOODLES
Bodhi Federal Hill
1444 Light St, Baltimore
|Chive Dumpling
|$9.00
Deep-fried chive, rice flour, fried red onion, served with sweet soy sauce (4)
More about My Thai Go
My Thai Go
320 S Eden St, Baltimore
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
Soy Sauce | Garlic | Chili | Minced Pork | Black Mushroom | Onion
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
Thai Landing Belvedere Square
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Shrimp Dumplings
|$8.00
chicken and shrimp steam dumplings, cilantros fried garlic, ginger soy sauce
|Chive Dumplings
|$7.00
Pan-fried dumplings stuffed with sautéed chives in garlic sauce, topped with a pinch of roasted garlic, served with dipping sweet sauce.
More about Pinch
Pinch
520 Park Ave Space J, Baltimore
|6 Famous Crab Dumplings (Fried Only)
|$14.00
“Tender little boo thangs” - Daym Drops
|12 Dumplings
|$14.00
Handmade Dumplings from generations old recipes.
|Dumpling Feast (30)
|$32.00
Get enough to share. Choose up to 3 of our classic signature dumpling fillings.
More about Dooby's
SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Dooby's
802 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Fried Kimchi Pork Dumplings
|$7.50
kimchi, ground pork, bean sprouts, sweet soy ginger sauce, scallions, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
|Tofu Mushroom Dumplings
|$7.50
marinated tofu, roasted oyster mushroom, scallion, ssamjang sauce, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
|Chesapeake Dumplings
|$9.50
scallop, shrimp, crab, spicy gochujang aioli, scallion, pickled vegetables