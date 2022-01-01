Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve dumplings

Shoyou Sushi image

 

Shoyou Sushi

1450 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyoza Dumpling$6.00
Lightly fried pork dumpling
More about Shoyou Sushi
Item pic

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Dumplings (Pork) 5 pcs$6.00
Pork
Steamed Dumplings (Pork) 5 pcs$6.00
Pork
More about Ramen Utsuke
Chicken & Dumplings image

 

Dutch Courage

2229 N. Charles ST, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Dumplings$20.00
grilled chicken, mokum carrots, roasted tomatillo salsa, potato gnocchi, cilantro
More about Dutch Courage
Bondhouse Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Bondhouse Kitchen

701 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 5 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Dumplings$12.00
Shredded Chicken, Carrots, House Broth, Handmade Dumplings
More about Bondhouse Kitchen
Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chive Dumpling$9.00
Deep-fried chive, rice flour, fried red onion, served with sweet soy sauce (4)
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden
Minato Sushi Bar image

 

Minato Sushi Bar

1013 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Delivery
Vegetable Dumplings$5.95
carrot, mushroom, cilantro, clear noodles; deep fried
Pork Kimchi Dumplings$6.50
pork, kimchi marinade
Edmamame Dumplings$5.95
garlic mashed potatoes, edamame beans
More about Minato Sushi Bar
Be.bim Korean B.B.Q image

 

Be.bim Korean B.B.Q

301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Mandu (Dumpling) Soup$14.00
Chicken Mandu (Dumpling) Soup$14.00
Shrimp Mandu (Dumpling) Soup$14.00
More about Be.bim Korean B.B.Q
Dumpling-Pork (Fried/Steamed) image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dumpling-Pork (Fried/Steamed)$6.00
More about Kippo Ramen
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chive Dumpling$9.00
Deep-fried chive, rice flour, fried red onion, served with sweet soy sauce (4)
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
035fa15e-39df-41d5-81e0-d28f1f2de593 image

 

My Thai Go

320 S Eden St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Soy Sauce | Garlic | Chili | Minced Pork | Black Mushroom | Onion
More about My Thai Go
Thai Landing Belvedere Square image

 

Thai Landing Belvedere Square

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Dumplings$8.00
chicken and shrimp steam dumplings, cilantros fried garlic, ginger soy sauce
Chive Dumplings$7.00
Pan-fried dumplings stuffed with sautéed chives in garlic sauce, topped with a pinch of roasted garlic, served with dipping sweet sauce.
More about Thai Landing Belvedere Square
18db4be3-cb69-4e42-a939-2da867820f62 image

 

Pinch

520 Park Ave Space J, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6 Famous Crab Dumplings (Fried Only)$14.00
“Tender little boo thangs” - Daym Drops
12 Dumplings$14.00
Handmade Dumplings from generations old recipes.
Dumpling Feast (30)$32.00
Get enough to share. Choose up to 3 of our classic signature dumpling fillings.
More about Pinch
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Kimchi Pork Dumplings$7.50
kimchi, ground pork, bean sprouts, sweet soy ginger sauce, scallions, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
Tofu Mushroom Dumplings$7.50
marinated tofu, roasted oyster mushroom, scallion, ssamjang sauce, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
Chesapeake Dumplings$9.50
scallop, shrimp, crab, spicy gochujang aioli, scallion, pickled vegetables
More about Dooby's

