Egg benedict in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve egg benedict
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.25
Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries
Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.00
Poached Eggs, Grilled Ham, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Homefries
Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Eggs Benedict
|$9.75
served with canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, toasted english muffin, fresh fruit & roasted potatoes
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Eggs Benedict
|$7.99
Poached cage free eggs served over grilled Canadian bacon and toasted English muffins, with hollandaise sauce
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Egg Benedict
|$19.00
English muffin topped with poached egg,
canadian bacon, and hollandaise with lyonnaise potatoes
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|MEXI EGGS BENEDICT
|$12.00