Egg benedict in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$14.25
Two halves of a toasted english muffin, topped with canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

 

Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$13.00
Poached Eggs, Grilled Ham, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Homefries
More about Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$9.75
served with canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, toasted english muffin, fresh fruit & roasted potatoes
More about Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$7.99
Poached cage free eggs served over grilled Canadian bacon and toasted English muffins, with hollandaise sauce
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Benedict$19.00
English muffin topped with poached egg,
canadian bacon, and hollandaise with lyonnaise potatoes
More about Wicked Sisters
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEXI EGGS BENEDICT$12.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's - Baltimore

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Eggs Benedict$16.00
poached eggs, steamed buns, scallion hollandaise, hash, kimchi ketchup
More about Dooby's - Baltimore

