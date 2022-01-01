Egg burritos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve egg burritos
Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore
300 W 30th St, Baltimore
|Meat, Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$10.00
Made with your choice of meat and cheese (chef recommends three cheese blend)
|Veggie Egg Cheese Burrito
|$9.00
Made with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach with your choice of cheese (chef recommends three cheese blend) add meat of your choice $1.89 or add scrapple or corn beef hash for $1.99