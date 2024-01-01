Egg noodle soup in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Matsuri Japanese Restaurant

1105 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Ramen Soup (Egg Noodles )$22.50
Grilled Ribeye Steak & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
More about Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
Item pic

 

Colala Grind Express (客来乐）

801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato & Egg Soup Noodles (No Meat) 番茄蛋面$13.99
Wheat, tomato, egg and other seasonings
Duck Broth Wonton Noodle Soup + Egg Ribbons 高湯馄饨 面+蛋花$14.99
Duck soup,Shrimp skin, Seaweed,Wheat , pork, vegetables, wheat, eggs and other seasonings
More about Colala Grind Express (客来乐）

