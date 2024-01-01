Egg noodle soup in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve egg noodle soup
Matsuri Japanese Restaurant
1105 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Steak Ramen Soup (Egg Noodles )
|$22.50
Grilled Ribeye Steak & Vegetable. Served with House Salad
Colala Grind Express (客来乐）
801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore
|Tomato & Egg Soup Noodles (No Meat) 番茄蛋面
|$13.99
Wheat, tomato, egg and other seasonings
|Duck Broth Wonton Noodle Soup + Egg Ribbons 高湯馄饨 面+蛋花
|$14.99
Duck soup,Shrimp skin, Seaweed,Wheat , pork, vegetables, wheat, eggs and other seasonings