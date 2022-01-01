Egg rolls in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve egg rolls
SANDWICHES
Ekiben
1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL
|$8.00
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.
|PASTRAMI EGG ROLL
|$8.00
Housemade Pastrami. Cheesy Goodness. Crudito.
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Crab Cake Egg Roll
|$20.00
Hand rolled Egg Rolls filled with our special cheesy Crab Cake and served with our House Aioli and Warhead sauce. This is appetizer is fried. Sauces are dairy based.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Lobster Egg Roll
|$20.00
lobster & crab meat, thai chili sauce
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore
|Cheesesteak Egg Roll Platter
|$12.00
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Egg Salad Sandwich served on a soft Brioche roll with lettuce
|$5.79
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sal and Son's Seafood
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|CRAB EGG ROLLS
|$10.50
SANDWICHES
Ekiben Hampden
911 W 36th st, Baltimore
|PASTRAMI EGG ROLL
|$8.00
Housemade Pastrami. Cheesy Goodness. Crudito.
|PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL
|$8.00
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|pork roll egg and cheese
|$4.25
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
722 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$13.00