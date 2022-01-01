Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ekiben

1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL$8.00
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.
PASTRAMI EGG ROLL$8.00
Housemade Pastrami. Cheesy Goodness. Crudito.
More about Ekiben
Item pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Egg Roll$20.00
Hand rolled Egg Rolls filled with our special cheesy Crab Cake and served with our House Aioli and Warhead sauce. This is appetizer is fried. Sauces are dairy based.
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Egg Roll$20.00
lobster & crab meat, thai chili sauce
More about Nick's Fish House
Item pic

 

Foodgitive "The Steakout"

6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesesteak Egg Roll Platter$12.00
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Banner pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich served on a soft Brioche roll with lettuce$5.79
More about Cafe Services
Riverside Taphouse image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Egg Roll$11.00
More about Riverside Taphouse
Sal and Son's Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sal and Son's Seafood

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (300 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB EGG ROLLS$10.50
More about Sal and Son's Seafood
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Ekiben Hampden

911 W 36th st, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PASTRAMI EGG ROLL$8.00
Housemade Pastrami. Cheesy Goodness. Crudito.
PHO SPICED CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL$8.00
1 Cheese Steak egg roll, chipotle mayo, green goddess and cabbage slaw.
More about Ekiben Hampden
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
pork roll egg and cheese$4.25
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Item pic

 

Watershed

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BLUE CRAB EGG ROLLS$20.00
spicy aioli
More about Watershed
Barley's Backyard Fell's Point image

 

Barley's Backyard Fell's Point

722 S Broadway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
More about Barley's Backyard Fell's Point
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Egg Roll$22.00
Two Crab Cake Egg Rolls | Crab Cake | Cream Cheese Blend | Mango Ponzu | Spicy Mayo
Egg Roll Trio$24.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

