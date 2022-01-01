Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Wight Tea Company image

 

Wight Tea Company

3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Egg Salad Tartine$11.00
Switch up your Avo Toast with this Sourdough toast from Friendly Bread topped with Avocado Egg Salad (no mayo).
More about Wight Tea Company
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Salad$8.95
More about Southside Diner
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2LB Egg Salad$6.00
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
1/4LB Egg Salad$3.00
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.95
Choose bread and toppings
Scoop of Egg Salad$4.25
Egg Salad Platter$7.95
Choose side
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich served on a soft Brioche roll with lettuce$5.79
More about Cafe Services
Agape House Catering image

FRENCH FRIES

Agape House Catering

1501 N Dukeland St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Potato Salad$3.50
More about Agape House Catering
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad$9.50
Egg Salad BLT$11.50
Egg Salad 8oz$6.50
More about Roland Park Bagels
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
1/2LB Egg Salad$6.00
1/4LB Egg Salad$3.00
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.99
More about Never On Sunday
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sub$7.50
Egg Salad Sandwich$5.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Item pic

NOODLES

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Egg Salad$16.00
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Cheesecake

Kale Salad

Tuna Sandwiches

Bruschetta

Caesar Salad

Tarts

Turkey Salad

Turkey Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston