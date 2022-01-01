Egg salad sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Wight Tea Company
3300 Clipper Mill Road Whitehall Market Stall 2, Baltimore
|Avocado Egg Salad Tartine
|$11.00
Switch up your Avo Toast with this Sourdough toast from Friendly Bread topped with Avocado Egg Salad (no mayo).
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|1/2LB Egg Salad
|$6.00
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
|1/4LB Egg Salad
|$3.00
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
Choose bread and toppings
|Scoop of Egg Salad
|$4.25
|Egg Salad Platter
|$7.95
Choose side
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Egg Salad Sandwich served on a soft Brioche roll with lettuce
|$5.79
FRENCH FRIES
Agape House Catering
1501 N Dukeland St, Baltimore
|Egg Potato Salad
|$3.50
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Egg Salad
|$9.50
|Egg Salad BLT
|$11.50
|Egg Salad 8oz
|$6.50
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Egg Salad Sub
|$7.50
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$5.99