Egg sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.50
egg plus your choice of cheese & bread
More about Charmed Kitchen
Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$3.50
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Southside Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich$4.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon
Fried Egg Sandwich$4.25
More about Southside Diner
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
All Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.25
scrambled eggs and cheese on choice of bread • with choice of protein
All Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.25
scrambled eggs and cheese on choice of bread • with choice of protein
More about The Corner Pantry
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg, Cheese, & Meat Sandwich$12.50
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet image

 

FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet

525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Bacon & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
More about FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, brioche bun
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, sesame roll
More about Dooby's
Common Ground Bakery Cafe image

 

Common Ground Bakery Cafe

3543 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Soft egg and melted cheddar on choice of a bagel or toast. Add choice of breakfast meat or toppings to customize!
More about Common Ground Bakery Cafe

