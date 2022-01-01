Egg sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.50
egg plus your choice of cheese & bread
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.50
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|Fried Egg & Meat Sandwich
|$4.95
Choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, scrapple, or canadian bacon
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$4.25
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|All Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.25
scrambled eggs and cheese on choice of bread • with choice of protein
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Egg, Cheese, & Meat Sandwich
|$12.50
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet
525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore
|Egg Bacon & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.99
Dooby's
802 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
white cheddar, pepper-jelly, brioche bun
