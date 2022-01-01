Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza & Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana$0.00
Slice Eggplant Parm$4.25
Armando's Eggplant Parmigiana$17.98
Hand breaded Eggplant Parm over spaghetti
More about Frank's Pizza & Pasta
Hersh's image

 

Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant "Parm"$12.00
fried eggplant, marinara, braised eggplant, provolone, smoked mozzarella, focaccia crumbs
More about Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET
Pizza Blitz image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake

2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$11.99
Eggplant Parm Sub$9.99
With tomato sauce & provolone cheese.
More about Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Eggplant Parm$22.50
Eggplant Parm Package$45.00
9x13 Eggplant Parmesan with 10 garlic knots
18" Eggplant Parm Pizza$26.99
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Item pic

 

Amicci's

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Eggplant, breaded, fried, marinara, mozzarella. spaghetti marinara on the side
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Eggplant, breaded, fried, marinara, mozzarella. spaghetti marinara on the side
More about Amicci's
Item pic

 

Pasta Mista - Baltimore

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant parmigiana dinner with spaghetti$14.99
Eggplant Parm Sub$8.99
Thinly sliced, pan fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese
More about Pasta Mista - Baltimore
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
12” Eggplant Parmigiana$11.25
6” Eggplant Parmigiana$7.45
More about Vinny's Cafe

