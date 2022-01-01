Eggplant parm in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve eggplant parm
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$0.00
|Slice Eggplant Parm
|$4.25
|Armando's Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.98
Hand breaded Eggplant Parm over spaghetti
Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Eggplant "Parm"
|$12.00
fried eggplant, marinara, braised eggplant, provolone, smoked mozzarella, focaccia crumbs
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake
2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$11.99
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$9.99
With tomato sauce & provolone cheese.
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|9" Eggplant Parm
|$22.50
|Eggplant Parm Package
|$45.00
9x13 Eggplant Parmesan with 10 garlic knots
|18" Eggplant Parm Pizza
|$26.99
Amicci's
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$19.00
Eggplant, breaded, fried, marinara, mozzarella. spaghetti marinara on the side
Pasta Mista - Baltimore
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Eggplant parmigiana dinner with spaghetti
|$14.99
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$8.99
Thinly sliced, pan fried eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiano cheese