Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapilla Enchiladas$15.99
Traditional New Mexican dish of stacked sopapillas layered with your choice of grilled chicken or un-chicken, cheddar jack cheese, black or pinto beans, and spicy chile sauce. Topped with a sunny-side-up egg and served with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa fresca.
More about Golden West Cafe
R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIE ENCHILADAS$12.99
ENCHILADAS$12.99
chicken wrapped in three fried tortillas, topped with your choice green, red or Mole sauce.
All platters are served with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo.
More about R&R Taqueria
Enchiladas image

 

Papi's Tacos in Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MONDAY ENCHILADAS$5.00
Enchiladas$10.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
More about Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas served with rice and Pinto Beans$9.29
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Item pic

 

El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St

101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
Item pic

 

Papi's Tacos Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas$10.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
MONDAY ENCHILADAS$8.00
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
La Calle Restaurant image

 

La Calle Restaurant

10 South Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (579 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas de Mole$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with hand crafted mole sauce, sour cream, Queso Fresco., onions, cilantro. Served with red rice
Enchiladas Verdes$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with salsa verde, quest verde, sour cream, onions, cilantro. Served with rice
Enchiladas de mole$17.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with handcrafted mole sauce, sour cream, quest fresco, slice onions, cilantro. Served with red rice.
More about La Calle Restaurant
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brunch Enchiladas$14.00
Spicy Chicken And Cheddar Filling, Fried Egg, Grilled Lettuce, Chipotle Hollandaise, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Queso, Cilantro
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Cheese$16.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
Enchiladas Chicken$20.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
Enchiladas Chicken & Cheese$20.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Wontons

Quesadillas

Chef Salad

Baklava

Tuna Rolls

Rice Pudding

Carbonara

Sloppy Joe

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1919 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston