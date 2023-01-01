Enchiladas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Sopapilla Enchiladas
|$15.99
Traditional New Mexican dish of stacked sopapillas layered with your choice of grilled chicken or un-chicken, cheddar jack cheese, black or pinto beans, and spicy chile sauce. Topped with a sunny-side-up egg and served with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa fresca.
More about R&R Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|VEGGIE ENCHILADAS
|$12.99
|ENCHILADAS
|$12.99
chicken wrapped in three fried tortillas, topped with your choice green, red or Mole sauce.
All platters are served with rice, beans, Pico de Gallo.
More about Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
Papi's Tacos in Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|MONDAY ENCHILADAS
|$5.00
|Enchiladas
|$10.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken Enchiladas served with rice and Pinto Beans
|$9.29
More about El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
El Pueblito Restaurant (Baltimore City) - 101 N Wolfe St
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.99
More about Papi's Tacos Hampden
Papi's Tacos Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Enchiladas
|$10.00
Trio of corn or flour tortillas wrapped with queso fundido. Topped with queso Chihuahua and your choice of salsa.
|MONDAY ENCHILADAS
|$8.00
More about La Calle Restaurant
La Calle Restaurant
10 South Street, Baltimore
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with hand crafted mole sauce, sour cream, Queso Fresco., onions, cilantro. Served with red rice
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with salsa verde, quest verde, sour cream, onions, cilantro. Served with rice
|Enchiladas de mole
|$17.00
Corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with handcrafted mole sauce, sour cream, quest fresco, slice onions, cilantro. Served with red rice.
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
TAPAS
Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St
1629 Thames St, Baltimore
|Brunch Enchiladas
|$14.00
Spicy Chicken And Cheddar Filling, Fried Egg, Grilled Lettuce, Chipotle Hollandaise, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Queso, Cilantro
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Enchiladas Cheese
|$16.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
|Enchiladas Chicken
|$20.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo
|Enchiladas Chicken & Cheese
|$20.50
Two corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with verde or rojo