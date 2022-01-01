Fajitas in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fajitas
R&R Taqueria
2 E Lombard St, Baltimore
|CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS
|$15.99
Our Fajitas come with grilled corn and onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
|STEAK FAJITAS
|$15.99
Our Fajitas come with grilled corn and onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$15.99
Taco Love Grill - Cross St
1065 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, peppers, onions and your choice of meat.
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Fajita Omelette
|$9.95
Chicken, cheddar, peppers, onions, mushrooms -topped with salsa & sour cream.
Papi's Fells Point
1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Fajita Taco Ensalada
|$13.00
Poblano peppers, and sauteed onions over romaine lettuce. Topped with tomato, avocado, and queso fresco served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, drizzled with crema Mexicana and served with choice of dressing. Option to add proteins....
Papi's Hampden
3820 Falls Rd, Hampden
|Fajita Taco Ensalada
|$13.00
Poblano peppers, and sauteed onions over romaine lettuce. Topped with tomato, avocado, and queso fresco served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, drizzled with crema Mexicana and served with choice of dressing. (Carne Asada no longer included; price change)
|FAJITA MIXTO
|$22.00
CHICKEN, BEEF, AND SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH PEPPERS & ONIONS IN A SIZZLING CAST IRON PAN SERVED WITH 4 CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CREMA, AND QUESO CHIHUAHUA.
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Marketa Classic Chicken Fajitas
|$25.00
Yellow rice, beans, lime dip, charred cabbage and onion
|Family Fajita
|$64.00
|Fajita
With peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with garlic butter, served with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans
City Limits Sports Bar
1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|STEAK FAJITA WRAP
|$13.00
|SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$16.00
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|#26 - Chicken Fajita Omelette (chicken/green peppers/onions/tomatoes/sour cream), with homefries or grits, and toast
|$8.75
|Chicken Fajita Wrap ( grilled chicken, lettuce tomato cheddar sour cream green peppers fried onions flour wrap)
|$7.75
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
|Veggie Fajita
|$18.00
|Chicken & Shrimp Combo Fajita
|$22.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas