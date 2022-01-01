Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve fajitas

R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN AND STEAK FAJITAS$15.99
Our Fajitas come with grilled corn and onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
STEAK FAJITAS$15.99
Our Fajitas come with grilled corn and onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, Pico de Gallo, rice, beans and 3 tortillas.
CHICKEN FAJITAS$15.99
More about R&R Taqueria
Taco Love Grill - Cross St image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Love Grill - Cross St

1065 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, peppers, onions and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Love Grill - Cross St
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Omelette$9.95
Chicken, cheddar, peppers, onions, mushrooms -topped with salsa & sour cream.
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Item pic

 

Papi's Fells Point

1703 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Taco Ensalada$13.00
Poblano peppers, and sauteed onions over romaine lettuce. Topped with tomato, avocado, and queso fresco served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, drizzled with crema Mexicana and served with choice of dressing. Option to add proteins....
More about Papi's Fells Point
Item pic

 

Papi's Hampden

3820 Falls Rd, Hampden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Taco Ensalada$13.00
Poblano peppers, and sauteed onions over romaine lettuce. Topped with tomato, avocado, and queso fresco served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl, drizzled with crema Mexicana and served with choice of dressing. (Carne Asada no longer included; price change)
FAJITA MIXTO$22.00
CHICKEN, BEEF, AND SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH PEPPERS & ONIONS IN A SIZZLING CAST IRON PAN SERVED WITH 4 CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, CREMA, AND QUESO CHIHUAHUA.
More about Papi's Hampden
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marketa Classic Chicken Fajitas$25.00
Yellow rice, beans, lime dip, charred cabbage and onion
Family Fajita$64.00
Fajita
With peppers, onions, and tomatoes drizzled with garlic butter, served with shredded cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans
More about La Food Marketa
City Limits Sports Bar image

 

City Limits Sports Bar

1700 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK FAJITA WRAP$13.00
SHRIMP FAJITAS$16.00
More about City Limits Sports Bar
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
#26 - Chicken Fajita Omelette (chicken/green peppers/onions/tomatoes/sour cream), with homefries or grits, and toast$8.75
Chicken Fajita Wrap ( grilled chicken, lettuce tomato cheddar sour cream green peppers fried onions flour wrap)$7.75
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Item pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$22.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
Veggie Fajita$18.00
Chicken & Shrimp Combo Fajita$22.00
A sizzling platter of sautéed onions & peppers served w/ rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & tortillas
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chocolate Cake

Short Ribs

Philly Cheesesteaks

Muffins

Baked Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Wings

Falafel Wraps

Mushroom Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston