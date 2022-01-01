Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Wrap$10.99
Served with french fries and fountain soda
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image

 

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
[V] Falafel Wrap$8.45
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
More about Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
*NEW* Falafel Wrap (VG)$11.99
Falafel, Hummus, Israeli salad, fried eggplant, pickled red onion, French fries, and lemony Tahini
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Pita Wrap$10.95
chickpea fritters, hummus,
greens, tomato, onion, cucumber; pita - potato chips
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Falafel Wrap$12.25
Falafel, hummus, tomato, onion, cucumber, sprouts, tahini-lemon dressing and sriracha drizzle.
More about Roland Park Bagels

