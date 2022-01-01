Falafel wraps in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve falafel wraps
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Falafel Wrap
|$10.99
Served with french fries and fountain soda
More about Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|[V] Falafel Wrap
|$8.45
Served with red onions, tomatoes and hummus.
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|*NEW* Falafel Wrap (VG)
|$11.99
Falafel, Hummus, Israeli salad, fried eggplant, pickled red onion, French fries, and lemony Tahini
More about Sip & Bite Diner
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Falafel Pita Wrap
|$10.95
chickpea fritters, hummus,
greens, tomato, onion, cucumber; pita - potato chips