Fettuccine alfredo in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Main pic

 

Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street

1121 Light Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.10
More about Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street
Item pic

 

Amicci's

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Fettuccine Alfredo$22.00
Salmon, Alfredo, Fettucine
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
Boneless breast of chicken, homemade alfredo sauce, fettuccine
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$21.00
Jumbo shrimp, alfredo, fettucine
More about Amicci's
Banner pic

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
More about Vinny's Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Facci Ristorante Baltimore

414 Light Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo$24.00
More about Facci Ristorante Baltimore
Consumer pic

 

Falls Road Carryout

4100 Falls Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Alfredo Fettuccine$11.99
Alfredo Sauce, Fettuccine, Broccoli, Parsley | Served with Garlic Bread
More about Falls Road Carryout

