Fettuccine alfredo in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street
Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street
1121 Light Street, Baltimore
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$16.10
More about Amicci's
Amicci's
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Salmon Fettuccine Alfredo
|$22.00
Salmon, Alfredo, Fettucine
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$19.00
Boneless breast of chicken, homemade alfredo sauce, fettuccine
|Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
|$21.00
Jumbo shrimp, alfredo, fettucine
More about Vinny's Cafe
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$18.00
More about Facci Ristorante Baltimore
Facci Ristorante Baltimore
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$24.00