Filet mignon in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve filet mignon

Citron Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Citron Restaurant & Bar

2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2593 reviews)
Takeout
9 oz Prime Center Cut Angus Filet Mignon$64.00
Marbled Pee Wee Potatoes, Asparagus, Balsamic Cipollini Onions & Wild Mushroom Demi-Glace
More about Citron Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon Bone In$65.00
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Consumer pic

 

Mama's On The Half Shell

2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$40.00
8oz filet topped with Cabernet sauce
Served with whipped potatoes &
seasonal vegetable
More about Mama's On The Half Shell
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8oz Filet Mignon$35.00
Served w/ One Side!
** Be Sure to Check out our Add Ons & Upgrades to Customize your order **
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

