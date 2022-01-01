Filet mignon in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve filet mignon
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Citron Restaurant & Bar
2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore
|9 oz Prime Center Cut Angus Filet Mignon
|$64.00
Marbled Pee Wee Potatoes, Asparagus, Balsamic Cipollini Onions & Wild Mushroom Demi-Glace
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Filet Mignon Bone In
|$65.00
Mama's On The Half Shell
2901 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
|Filet Mignon
|$40.00
8oz filet topped with Cabernet sauce
Served with whipped potatoes &
seasonal vegetable