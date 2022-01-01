Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish No Cheese Sandwich$6.29
Cheese Fish Sandwich$6.29
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH SANDWICH$11.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Fish Salad Sandwich$9.35
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$10.99
Fried tilapia on a bun with tartar sauce, pickles and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Fish Angler Sandwich$16.00
berr battered flash fried cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce & coleslaw on potato kaiser
More about Nick's Fish House
Item pic

 

Foodgitive "The Steakout"

6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Crab Imperial Fish Sandwich$17.00
Foodgitive's catfish filet smothered in our infamous homemade shrimp and crab imperial sauce and baked to perfection. It will melt in your mouth!
More about Foodgitive "The Steakout"
Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Beer-battered cod, Old Bay napa slaw, house pickles on a Cunningham's sesame seed bun. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.

More about Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
White Fish Salad Sandwich$9.35
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
More about THB Bagelry & Deli
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$8.99
More about Never On Sunday
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$12.99
Fried beer battered cod fish served on a brioch roll with potato chips and a pickle.
More about Koco’s Pub
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
fried fish sandwich on sweet potato sorghum bread$13.00
with butter lettuce, fish pepper mayo and hot sauce
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Rock Fish Sandwich$15.00
Pan Fried Rockfish l Lettuce l Tomato l Bay Sauce
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Black Bean Burgers

Shrimp Salad Sandwiches

Filet Mignon

Octopus Salad

Fruit Salad

Lobsters

Carrot Cake

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston