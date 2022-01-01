Fish sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Fish No Cheese Sandwich
|$6.29
|Cheese Fish Sandwich
|$6.29
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|White Fish Salad Sandwich
|$9.35
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese!
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried tilapia on a bun with tartar sauce, pickles and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Fresh Fish Angler Sandwich
|$16.00
berr battered flash fried cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce & coleslaw on potato kaiser
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore
|Shrimp & Crab Imperial Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Foodgitive's catfish filet smothered in our infamous homemade shrimp and crab imperial sauce and baked to perfection. It will melt in your mouth!
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Beer-battered cod, Old Bay napa slaw, house pickles on a Cunningham's sesame seed bun. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried beer battered cod fish served on a brioch roll with potato chips and a pickle.
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|fried fish sandwich on sweet potato sorghum bread
|$13.00
with butter lettuce, fish pepper mayo and hot sauce