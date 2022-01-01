Fish tacos in Baltimore

Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE

Fish Tacos$13.00
Three tacos with blackened Alaskan Pollock, shredded cabbage, house aioli and salsa
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Bmore Taqueria

1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore

Catch of The Day Fish Tacos$11.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, daily fish special, Pico de Gallo and radishes.
More about Bmore Taqueria
La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

Crispy Fish Tacos$19.00
Awesome slaw, pico, guacamole tortilla crumble, black hot sauce, on flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans
More about La Food Marketa

