Fish tacos in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Three tacos with blackened Alaskan Pollock, shredded cabbage, house aioli and salsa
More about Bmore Taqueria
Bmore Taqueria
1733 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore
|Catch of The Day Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Two tacos on homemade tortilla, daily fish special, Pico de Gallo and radishes.
More about La Food Marketa
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Awesome slaw, pico, guacamole tortilla crumble, black hot sauce, on flour tortillas, yellow rice and beans