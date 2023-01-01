Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve french onion soup

Consumer pic

 

of Love & Regret

1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Joan's French Onion Soup$9.00
slow roasted sweet onions in a rich beef broth with port wine and dry sherry, aged provolone cheese, French baguette
More about of Love & Regret
Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Onion Soup$7.00
More about Wiley Gunters
Alexander’s Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point

710 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$9.00
Smothered in Swiss cheese. Served with either croutons or Udi’s GF toast
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
Banner pic

 

Shotti's Point Charm City

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$12.00
More about Shotti's Point Charm City
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Dip Onion Soup$6.00
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

