French onion soup in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about of Love & Regret
of Love & Regret
1028 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Joan's French Onion Soup
|$9.00
slow roasted sweet onions in a rich beef broth with port wine and dry sherry, aged provolone cheese, French baguette
More about Wiley Gunters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|French Onion Soup
|$7.00
More about Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point
710 S Broadway, Baltimore
|French Onion Soup
|$9.00
Smothered in Swiss cheese. Served with either croutons or Udi’s GF toast
More about Shotti's Point Charm City
Shotti's Point Charm City
701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore
|French Onion Soup
|$12.00