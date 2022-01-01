French toast in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve french toast
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|#2 French Toast Platter
|$6.75
|#1 French Toast Platter
|$6.75
Southside Diner
893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore
|French Toast
|$7.25
Served with butter and syrup
|Single French Toast
|$3.25
|French Toast with meat
|$10.25
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Deep-Fried Sweet Cream Stuffed French Toast
|$14.00
Dipped in pancake batter then deep fried. Topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries
|French Toast
|$9.00
Three pieces
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Kids French Toast
|$6.00
|Kids Vegan French Toast
|$7.00
|French Toast
|$11.99
House made cinnamon bread topped with vanilla creme fraiche and your choice of apple, Banana Walnut, or Blueberry sautéed in honey butter.
Chef Dan's Cafe
5700 park heights ave, Baltimore
|French Toast
|$4.99
Serving of two
|Lotus Stuffed French Toast
|$12.49
French toast coated in Biscoff and stuffed with cheesecake drizzled with lotus butter on top
*LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE*
|Fruity Pebb French Toast Stix
|$4.99
French toast crusted with fruity pebbles cereal and cut into 4 sticks. Served with a side of whip cream and syrup
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Johnny's French Toast
|$12.00
Brown Sugar Ginger Apple Compote, Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|French Toast w/Eggs
|$8.75
2 french toast, 2 eggs, meat choice
|Stuffed French Toast
|$8.95
French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, fresh strawberries & whipped cream
|Banana French Toast
|$7.50
French Toast w/ Bananas & Whipped Cream. Served with bacon, sausage or scrapple.
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|French Toast
|$9.00
topped with powdered sugar & served with syrup
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$13.75
|Cinnamon Apple French Toast
|$13.75
french toast topped served with sauteed cinnamon/brown sugar coated apples, chantilly cream & syrup
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|French Toast Sticks served with butter, syrup and hash Brown
|$6.49
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Brie French Toast
|$13.00
Sliced French toast, topped with melted brie cheese and red wine maple syrup.
The Corner Pantry
6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore
|milk bread french toast
|$12.00
maple whipped cream, caramelized bananas, maple syrup, add bacon $2
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Fresh Fruit French Toast
|$10.95
oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard topped with fresh berries & bananas
|Michael Phelps Nutella French Toast
|$11.95
stuffed with Nutella; topped with fresh fruit and chocolate sauce
|Original French Toast
|$9.95
oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|French Toast
|$11.00
The Point In Fells
1738 Thames St, Baltimore
|Side French Toast
|$5.00
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Lazy French Toast
|$15.00
butter, syrup, powdered sugar, condensed milk, all cut for you so you can simply start eating, with some bacon on the plate
|French Toast Dippers
|$10.00
tempura battered, maple cream cheese fondue
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$12.00
Huck’s American Craft
3728 Hudson St, Baltimore
|French Toast
|$7.00
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$12.00
Crème Brulee Coated l Fresh Berries l Maple Syrup
Dooby's
802 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Challah French Toast
|$14.00
blueberry compote, whipped cream, syrup, scrambled eggs
The Deli + Marketplace
1837 Clifton Ave, Baltimore
|French Toast Platter
|$12.00
3 eggs, Choice of Turkey Sausage or Turkey Bacon,