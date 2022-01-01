Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve french toast

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 French Toast Platter$6.75
#1 French Toast Platter$6.75
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Southside Diner

893 E Fort Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$7.25
Served with butter and syrup
Single French Toast$3.25
French Toast with meat$10.25
More about Southside Diner
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deep-Fried Sweet Cream Stuffed French Toast$14.00
Dipped in pancake batter then deep fried. Topped with fresh strawberries & blueberries
French Toast$9.00
Three pieces
More about Spoons Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast$6.00
Kids Vegan French Toast$7.00
French Toast$11.99
House made cinnamon bread topped with vanilla creme fraiche and your choice of apple, Banana Walnut, or Blueberry sautéed in honey butter.
More about Golden West Cafe
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$4.99
Serving of two
Lotus Stuffed French Toast$12.49
French toast coated in Biscoff and stuffed with cheesecake drizzled with lotus butter on top
*LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE*
Fruity Pebb French Toast Stix$4.99
French toast crusted with fruity pebbles cereal and cut into 4 sticks. Served with a side of whip cream and syrup
More about Chef Dan's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Johnny's French Toast$12.00
Brown Sugar Ginger Apple Compote, Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup
More about Johnny's
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast w/Eggs$8.75
2 french toast, 2 eggs, meat choice
Stuffed French Toast$8.95
French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, fresh strawberries & whipped cream
Banana French Toast$7.50
French Toast w/ Bananas & Whipped Cream. Served with bacon, sausage or scrapple.
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$9.00
topped with powdered sugar & served with syrup
Bananas Foster French Toast$13.75
Cinnamon Apple French Toast$13.75
french toast topped served with sauteed cinnamon/brown sugar coated apples, chantilly cream & syrup
More about Teavolve Cafe
Banner pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Sticks served with butter, syrup and hash Brown$6.49
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brie French Toast$13.00
Sliced French toast, topped with melted brie cheese and red wine maple syrup.
More about Riverside Taphouse
The Corner Pantry image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Pantry

6080 Falls Rd, Suite 101, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (449 reviews)
Takeout
milk bread french toast$12.00
maple whipped cream, caramelized bananas, maple syrup, add bacon $2
More about The Corner Pantry
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Fruit French Toast$10.95
oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard topped with fresh berries & bananas
Michael Phelps Nutella French Toast$11.95
stuffed with Nutella; topped with fresh fruit and chocolate sauce
Original French Toast$9.95
oven baked Pullman's bread, hand dipped in our signature custard
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$11.00
More about Cafe Fili
The Point In Fells image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Point In Fells

1738 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1571 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side French Toast$5.00
More about The Point In Fells
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lazy French Toast$15.00
butter, syrup, powdered sugar, condensed milk, all cut for you so you can simply start eating, with some bacon on the plate
French Toast Dippers$10.00
tempura battered, maple cream cheese fondue
More about The Food Market
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches French Toast$12.00
More about La Food Marketa
Huck’s American Craft image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Huck’s American Craft

3728 Hudson St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (654 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$7.00
More about Huck’s American Craft
Sunny French Toast & Chicken image

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sunny French Toast & Chicken$18.00
More about SS Cafe LLC
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding French Toast$12.00
Crème Brulee Coated l Fresh Berries l Maple Syrup
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Challah French Toast$14.00
blueberry compote, whipped cream, syrup, scrambled eggs
More about Dooby's
The Deli + Marketplace image

 

The Deli + Marketplace

1837 Clifton Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast Platter$12.00
3 eggs, Choice of Turkey Sausage or Turkey Bacon,
More about The Deli + Marketplace

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Cheesesteak Subs

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad

Tropical Smoothies

Lasagna

Shawarma

Avocado Salad

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston