Fried chicken salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about David and Dad's Cafe
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Garden salad with chicken tenders, cheddar, honey mustard dressing
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Southwest Crispy Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Organic Greens, black beans, pickled red onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese and crispy fried chicken. Served with an avocado ranch dressing