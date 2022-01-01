Fried chicken sandwiches in Baltimore

Our 24 hour brined QG Famous Fried Chicken served three ways. Choose between Classic Style with our House

Remoulade, Lettuce, and Pickle. Buffalo Style with Bleu Cheese Dressing, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce and Pickle, and finally our Atomic Style Sandwich which is served with Buffalo Sauce, our House Remoulade, Lettuce, Pickle, and Jalapeno.

