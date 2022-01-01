Fried chicken sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Rocket to Venus
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
Abbey Burger Bistro
1041 Marshall St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
Johnny's
4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Housemade Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Old Bayoli
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Club Sandwich
|$11.95
Bacon, cheddar, let, tom, honey mustard
Hull Street Blues Cafe
1222 Hull St, Baltimore
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on brioche
TACOS • BBQ
Toki Tako
711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried chicken thigh and pickles on a brioche bun
Avenue Kitchen & Bar
911 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Most popular. Crispy chicken breast, pepper ranch, fried pickles, greens and sauce. Served w/ fries.
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich
|$14.00
Fat boy Fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli. Served on brioche bun.
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
buttermilk fried chicken, herbed
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle; brioche - potato chips
Groundwork Kitchen
925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side
|$10.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
pickle cabbage, pit spice, more pickles, potato roll, crinkle fries
La Food Marketa
2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Pickle brined chicken, chipotle mayo, hot honey, pickles, marketa fries
The Mt. Washington Tavern
5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore
|Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$16.40
honey-sriracha mayo, pickles, provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, side of fries
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Blacksauce Kitchen
401 W 29th St, Baltimore
|fried chicken sandwich
|$13.00
w. butter lettuce & mumbo sauce on a benne seed buttermilk roll
SEAFOOD
True Chesapeake Oyster Co
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken thigh, ramp aioli, pickled green tomato, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium)
QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Our 24 hour brined QG Famous Fried Chicken served three ways. Choose between Classic Style with our House
Remoulade, Lettuce, and Pickle. Buffalo Style with Bleu Cheese Dressing, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce and Pickle, and finally our Atomic Style Sandwich which is served with Buffalo Sauce, our House Remoulade, Lettuce, Pickle, and Jalapeno.