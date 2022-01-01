Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Rocket to Venus image

 

Rocket to Venus

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
(v) bbq sauce \\ vegan cole slaw \\ pickle chips \\ toasted bun \\ served with fries (nut allergy) (other side options available)
More about Rocket to Venus
Item pic

 

Abbey Burger Bistro

1041 Marshall St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich with cole slaw, chipotle honey and pickles
More about Abbey Burger Bistro
Item pic

 

Johnny's

4800 Roland Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Housemade Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Old Bayoli
More about Johnny's
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Club Sandwich$11.95
Bacon, cheddar, let, tom, honey mustard
More about David and Dad's Cafe
El Bufalo image

 

El Bufalo

2921 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about El Bufalo
Hull Street Blues Cafe image

 

Hull Street Blues Cafe

1222 Hull St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on brioche
More about Hull Street Blues Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ

Toki Tako

711 W 40th st Suite 155, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried chicken thigh and pickles on a brioche bun
More about Toki Tako
Avenue Kitchen & Bar image

 

Avenue Kitchen & Bar

911 W 36th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Most popular. Crispy chicken breast, pepper ranch, fried pickles, greens and sauce. Served w/ fries.
More about Avenue Kitchen & Bar
Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fatboy Fried Chicken "FBF Sandwich$14.00
Fat boy Fried chicken with pepper jack cheese, creamy coleslaw, pickles, fried jalapeños and sriracha aioli. Served on brioche bun.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
buttermilk fried chicken, herbed
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle; brioche - potato chips
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side image

 

Groundwork Kitchen

925 Washington Blvd., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich SPICY with Side$10.00
More about Groundwork Kitchen
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
pickle cabbage, pit spice, more pickles, potato roll, crinkle fries
More about The Food Market
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Pickle brined chicken, chipotle mayo, hot honey, pickles, marketa fries
More about La Food Marketa
The Mt. Washington Tavern image

 

The Mt. Washington Tavern

5700 Newbury Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$16.40
honey-sriracha mayo, pickles, provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, side of fries
More about The Mt. Washington Tavern
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Blacksauce Kitchen image

 

Blacksauce Kitchen

401 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
fried chicken sandwich$13.00
w. butter lettuce & mumbo sauce on a benne seed buttermilk roll
More about Blacksauce Kitchen
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD

True Chesapeake Oyster Co

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken thigh, ramp aioli, pickled green tomato, house potato chips
(allergies: gluten, dairy, allium)
More about True Chesapeake Oyster Co
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar

31 S. Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Our 24 hour brined QG Famous Fried Chicken served three ways. Choose between Classic Style with our House
Remoulade, Lettuce, and Pickle. Buffalo Style with Bleu Cheese Dressing, and tossed in Buffalo Sauce, with Lettuce and Pickle, and finally our Atomic Style Sandwich which is served with Buffalo Sauce, our House Remoulade, Lettuce, Pickle, and Jalapeno.
More about QG's Clock Restoration Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

901 South Clinton Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Cardinal Tavern Baltimore

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Tortas

Tandoori

Chef Salad

Salmon Salad

Paneer Tikka

Cheesesteak Subs

Baklava

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston