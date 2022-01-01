Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken wings in
Baltimore
/
Baltimore
/
Fried Chicken Wings
Baltimore restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
No reviews yet
Chicken Wings w/ Fries
$11.99
More about Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(3081 reviews)
Fresh Fried Chicken Wings
$16.00
buffalo, old bay or bbq
More about Nick's Fish House
