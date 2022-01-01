Fried dumplings in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street

2300 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Dumpling (3 ct)$2.99
Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
Ramen Utsuke image

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Dumplings (Pork) 5 pcs$6.00
Pork
More about Ramen Utsuke
Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Dumpling (3 ct)$1.99
Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
Item pic

 

Colala Grind

801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Vegetable Dumplings 鸡肉蔬菜煎饺$7.99
Wheat, chicken, onion, ginger and other seasonings
Fried Pork Vegetable Dumplings 猪肉蔬菜煎饺$7.99
Wheat, pork, onion, ginger and other seasonings
More about Colala Grind
Item pic

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's - Baltimore

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Kimchi Pork Dumplings$7.50
kimchi, ground pork, bean sprouts, sweet soy ginger sauce, scallions, pickled vegetables; 5 pieces
More about Dooby's - Baltimore

