Fried dumplings in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fried dumplings
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
2300 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Fried Dumpling (3 ct)
|$2.99
Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.
More about Ramen Utsuke
RAMEN
Ramen Utsuke
414 Light Street, Baltimore
|Deep Fried Dumplings (Pork) 5 pcs
|$6.00
Pork
More about Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore
|Fried Dumpling (3 ct)
|$1.99
Breaded pastry, chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.
More about Colala Grind
Colala Grind
801 W BALTIMORE ST #103, Baltimore
|Fried Chicken Vegetable Dumplings 鸡肉蔬菜煎饺
|$7.99
Wheat, chicken, onion, ginger and other seasonings
|Fried Pork Vegetable Dumplings 猪肉蔬菜煎饺
|$7.99
Wheat, pork, onion, ginger and other seasonings