Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Bodhi Corner Hampden image

NOODLES

Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden

3500 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4 (134 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Banana w/ Coconut Ice Cream$7.00
More about Bodhi Corner Hampden - Hampden
La Food Marketa image

 

La Food Marketa - Quarry Lake

2620 Quarry Lake Dr, Pikesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ice Cream$10.00
cherries, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, cinnamon sugar tortilla
More about La Food Marketa - Quarry Lake
Bodhi Federal Hill image

SALADS • NOODLES

Bodhi Federal Hill

1444 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (433 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ice Cream & Fried Banana$7.00
More about Bodhi Federal Hill
Item pic

 

Mayuree Thai Tavern

2318 Fleet St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Ice Cream$6.00
More about Mayuree Thai Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Pork Belly

Chicken Satay

Chipotle Chicken

Chili

Cucumber Salad

Crab Salad

Hummus

Gnocchi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston