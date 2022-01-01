Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve fritters

Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
LF Apple Fritter$7.00
More about Golden West Cafe
Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street

2300 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Conch Fritters$12.99
(6) Beer battered Conch meat diced tomatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, and scallions. Served with our signature aioli sauce.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
Item pic

 

Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Conch Fritters$12.99
(6) Beer battered Conch meat diced tomatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, and scallions. Served with our signature aioli sauce.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
The Tilted Row image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Tilted Row

305 McMechen, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (286 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Fritter$17.00
grilled corn and fava bean succotash,
Old Bay aioli
More about The Tilted Row
Item pic

 

Choptank

1641 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY CRAB FRITTERS$22.00
remoulade, pickled vegetables
More about Choptank

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Chicken Sandwiches

Baklava

Grits

Cornbread

Fried Chicken Wings

Brulee

Chicken Wraps

Kale Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1672 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston