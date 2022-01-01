Fritters in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fritters
More about Golden West Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|LF Apple Fritter
|$7.00
More about Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
2300 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Conch Fritters
|$12.99
(6) Beer battered Conch meat diced tomatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, and scallions. Served with our signature aioli sauce.
More about Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore
|Conch Fritters
|$12.99
(6) Beer battered Conch meat diced tomatoes, onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, and scallions. Served with our signature aioli sauce.
More about The Tilted Row
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Tilted Row
305 McMechen, Baltimore
|Crab Fritter
|$17.00
grilled corn and fava bean succotash,
Old Bay aioli