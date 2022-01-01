Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve fruit salad

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit Salad$3.49
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs
Spoons Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Spoons Cafe

24 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl$6.00
Fresh Fruit Salad Cup$3.25
More about Spoons Cafe
Banner pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRUIT SALAD$4.00
More about Harbor East Deli
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Busboys and Poets

3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore

Avg 4 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fruit Salad - small$3.25
Fruit salad - large$5.95
Fruit Salad$3.25
More about David and Dad's Cafe

