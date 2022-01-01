Fruit salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve fruit salad
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Fruit Salad
|$3.49
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
Spoons Cafe
24 E Cross St, Baltimore
|Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl
|$6.00
|Fresh Fruit Salad Cup
|$3.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Busboys and Poets
3224 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.