Funnel cake in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve funnel cake

Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore

300 W 30th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$9.00
More about Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore
Hair of the Dog - Baltimore

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$5.00
Deep fried Funnel Fries topped with your choice of dust and whipped cream.
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Funnel Cake Fries$4.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
James Joyce

616 President St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FUNNEL CAKE$10.00
More about James Joyce

