Funnel cake in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve funnel cake
Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore
300 W 30th St, Baltimore
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$9.00
Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$5.00
Deep fried Funnel Fries topped with your choice of dust and whipped cream.
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$4.99