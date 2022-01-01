Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chuck's Trading Post

1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Shrimp Garden Salad$16.00
Blackened Shrimp, mixed greens, corn, tomato, avocado, Black Bean Salsa, shredded cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Frank's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Frank's Pizza and Pasta

6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad
Chef Dan's Cafe image

 

Chef Dan's Cafe

5700 park heights ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$3.00
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.00
Chopped romaine, sliced carrot, sliced cherry tomato, red onion, euro cucumber, radish & house made croutons w/ choice of dressing. - Vegan - Avail Half or Whole size
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad w/ Chicken Salad$9.95
Grilled Chicken Garden Salad$9.95
Garden Salad$5.45
Green leaf & iceberg lettuce, carrot, cuc, red cabbage, tomato
Pasta Mista image

 

Pasta Mista

3600 Boston St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$6.99
iceberg springmix lettuce,tomatoes,onions,carrots,cucumbers and olive
Main pic

 

Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine

803 S Caroline St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRESH GARDEN SALAD$7.00
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD$7.00
ICEBURG & ROMAIN LETTUCE, MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, CARROTS, GREEN PEPPER, KALAMATA OLIVES, RED ONION, PEPPERCHINI. SERVED WITH HOUSE RED WINE VINAGRETTE DRESSING.
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.29
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$8.75
Spring mix, tomato, onion, carrot.
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$4.99
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco’s Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake with Garden Salad (11oz.)$38.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with garden salad
Full Garden Salad$11.99
Fresh romaine, ripe tomatoes, red onion, carrots and cucumbers served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Side Garden Salad$6.99
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, and cucumber with your choice of dressing
Garden Salad$10.00
Mesclun mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, choice of dressing
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Quinoa Salad$6.98
Quinoa Salad with roasted red peppers, artichokes, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta, with a zesty lemon/oil/oregano dressing
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Garden Salad$5.99
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet image

 

FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet

525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.29
Romaine, cherry tomato, carrot, zucchini, yellow squash and cucumber with House dressing
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$9.00
field greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato
Garden Salad$11.00
field greens, cucumber, red onion, tomato
