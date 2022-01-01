Garden salad in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve garden salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chuck's Trading Post
1506 W. 36th St, Baltimore
|Southwest Shrimp Garden Salad
|$16.00
Blackened Shrimp, mixed greens, corn, tomato, avocado, Black Bean Salsa, shredded cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza and Pasta
6620 BELAIR RD, BALTIMORE
|Garden Salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Garden Salad
|$6.00
Chopped romaine, sliced carrot, sliced cherry tomato, red onion, euro cucumber, radish & house made croutons w/ choice of dressing. - Vegan - Avail Half or Whole size
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Garden Salad w/ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
|Grilled Chicken Garden Salad
|$9.95
|Garden Salad
|$5.45
Green leaf & iceberg lettuce, carrot, cuc, red cabbage, tomato
Pasta Mista
3600 Boston St, Baltimore
|Garden Salad
|$6.99
iceberg springmix lettuce,tomatoes,onions,carrots,cucumbers and olive
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore
|FRESH GARDEN SALAD
|$7.00
PIZZA
Vinny's Cafe
6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|GARDEN SALAD
|$7.00
ICEBURG & ROMAIN LETTUCE, MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, CARROTS, GREEN PEPPER, KALAMATA OLIVES, RED ONION, PEPPERCHINI. SERVED WITH HOUSE RED WINE VINAGRETTE DRESSING.
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Garden Salad
|$5.29
Fresh Greens, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion and Bell Pepper.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Garden Salad
|$8.75
Spring mix, tomato, onion, carrot.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Garden Salad
|$4.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco’s Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Crab Cake with Garden Salad (11oz.)
|$38.99
One 11oz crab cake broiled golden brown and served with garden salad
|Full Garden Salad
|$11.99
Fresh romaine, ripe tomatoes, red onion, carrots and cucumbers served with your choice of dressing on the side.
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.99
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, and cucumber with your choice of dressing
FRENCH FRIES
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|Garden Quinoa Salad
|$6.98
Quinoa Salad with roasted red peppers, artichokes, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta, with a zesty lemon/oil/oregano dressing
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Lg Garden Salad
|$5.99
FreshExpress by Rosina Gourmet
525 N Wolfe Street, Baltimore
|Garden Salad
|$7.29
Romaine, cherry tomato, carrot, zucchini, yellow squash and cucumber with House dressing