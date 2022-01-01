Garlic cheese bread in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$1.99
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.75
With melted mozzarella and a side of marinara.(Hot serve)
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Amicci's

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella
Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.00
4 slices of garlic bread baked with mozzarella cheese
More about Amicci's
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread With Cheese$3.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Consumer pic

 

Angeli's Pizzeria - York Rd(Govans)

5716 York Rd, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.75
With melted mozzarella and a side of marinara.(Hot serve)
More about Angeli's Pizzeria - York Rd(Govans)
Diamondback Brewing Co. image

 

Diamondback Brewing Co. - Locust Point

1215 EAST FORT AVENUE, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
Olive Oil // Garlic // 5-Cheese House Blend
More about Diamondback Brewing Co. - Locust Point

