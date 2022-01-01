Garlic chicken in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore
|18" Chicken, Buffalo Mozzarella, Blue Cheese Sauce, Red Onion, Garlic Powder, Buffalo Sauce on Top
|$49.99
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Chicken and Lemongrass Potstickers pan seared and served with basmati rice, steamed vegetable medley. Finished with a teriyaki garlic soy sauce
|$9.99
|Cajun Chicken Farfalle Diced chicken sautéed with garlic, onions, peppers, mushrooms and asparagus tips. Tossed with Farfalle pasta in light Cajun cream sauce.
|$9.49
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Garlic Butter Grilled Chicken Tenders Platter
|$50.00
Jumbo Grilled Chicken Tenders finished with a Garlic Butter Sauce.
| Includes 1 set of Tongs |