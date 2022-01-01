Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

800 S BROADWAY, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
18" Chicken, Buffalo Mozzarella, Blue Cheese Sauce, Red Onion, Garlic Powder, Buffalo Sauce on Top$49.99
More about BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Lemongrass Potstickers pan seared and served with basmati rice, steamed vegetable medley. Finished with a teriyaki garlic soy sauce$9.99
Cajun Chicken Farfalle Diced chicken sautéed with garlic, onions, peppers, mushrooms and asparagus tips. Tossed with Farfalle pasta in light Cajun cream sauce.$9.49
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Butter Grilled Chicken Tenders Platter$50.00
Jumbo Grilled Chicken Tenders finished with a Garlic Butter Sauce.
| Includes 1 set of Tongs |
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Dooby's image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's - Baltimore

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of Spicy Garlic Chicken$4.25
More about Dooby's - Baltimore

