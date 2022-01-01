Garlic naan in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve garlic naan
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Tandoori Garlic Naan
|$3.50
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Indian restaurant
2903 Odonnell Street, Baltimore
|Garlic Naan
|$5.00
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine
803 S Caroline St, Baltimore
|GARLIC NAAN
|$3.00
TAPAS
The Verandah Kitchen
842 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Garlic Naan (VEGAN)
|$2.50