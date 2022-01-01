Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Broadway Market

1640 AliceAnna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Parmesan Wings$12.00
6 party wings per order. No choice of flats vs. drums.
More about Connie's Chicken and Waffles - Broadway Market
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angel Hair Carbonara thin spaghetti with sautéed bacon and onions, fresh peas and parmesan cheese in a garlic cream sauce$8.99
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Waterfront Hotel

1710 Thames Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC PARMESAN FRIES$10.00
More about Waterfront Hotel

