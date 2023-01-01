Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek pizza in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve greek pizza

Main pic

 

Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street

1121 Light Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Pizza$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
More about Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK PIZZA$0.00
Pizza Sauce topped with Gyro Meat, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese and Our Special Blend of Cheeses
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
18 Greek Delight Pizza$24.99
Slice Greek Delight Pizza$4.99
14 Greek Delight Pizza$21.99
More about Never on Sunday
Consumer pic

 

Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

2907 O’Donnell St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16 The Greek Pizza$24.00
Garlic Butter, sliced tomato, chopped spinach, onions & Feta cheese
More about Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Yogurt Parfaits

Cobb Salad

Black Bean Soup

Pho

Burritos

Dumplings

Rice Bowls

Chicken Satay

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (755 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1919 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston