Greek pizza in Baltimore

Tre fratelli - 1121 Light Street
1121 Light Street, Baltimore
|Greek Pizza
|$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|GREEK PIZZA
|$0.00
Pizza Sauce topped with Gyro Meat, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta Cheese and Our Special Blend of Cheeses
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|18 Greek Delight Pizza
|$24.99
|Slice Greek Delight Pizza
|$4.99
|14 Greek Delight Pizza
|$21.99