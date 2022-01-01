Grilled cheese sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Angeli's Pizzeria
413 South High St, Baltimore
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.25
Fresh mozzarella and fontina cheeses
ROCKET TO VENUS
3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
provolone & sharp cheddar \\ tomato \\ caramelized onion \\ sourdough bread \\ served with fries (other side options available)
Charmed. Restaurant - 824 N. Calvert Street
824 N. Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Cheese Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
2 fried eggs on a grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of 1 meat and 1 cheese.
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onions and apples with sage.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ Bacon
|$13.00
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and crispy bacon.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Pulled Pork
|$13.00
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and our BeerBQ pulled pork.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Koco's Pub
4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore
|Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$7.99
served with french fries