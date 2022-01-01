Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Angeli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Angeli's Pizzeria

413 South High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.25
Fresh mozzarella and fontina cheeses
More about Angeli's Pizzeria
Rocket to Venus image

 

ROCKET TO VENUS

3360 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.00
provolone & sharp cheddar \\ tomato \\ caramelized onion \\ sourdough bread \\ served with fries (other side options available)
More about ROCKET TO VENUS
Item pic

 

Charmed. Restaurant - 824 N. Calvert Street

824 N. Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Egg Sandwich$12.00
2 fried eggs on a grilled cheese sandwich with your choice of 1 meat and 1 cheese.
More about Charmed. Restaurant - 824 N. Calvert Street
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onions and apples with sage.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich w/ Bacon$13.00
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and crispy bacon.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich W/ Pulled Pork$13.00
Made with brie cheese, caramelized onion, apples with sage and our BeerBQ pulled pork.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Koco’s Pub image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Koco's Pub

4301 Harford Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.99
served with french fries
More about Koco's Pub
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Mozzarella and provolone with tomatoes. Served on focaccia bread.
More about Pie in the Sky

