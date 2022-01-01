Grilled chicken in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Karvouna grilled Chicken
|$18.00
Little Miner Taco
1009 W BARRE ST, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Street Taco
|$4.00
salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Grilled Chicken Quesotacos
|$15.00
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Kabsa + Rice Bowl
|$15.00
We turned our favorite dinner item into a lunch bowl! Slow roasted bone-in chicken marinated in a tangy tomato sauce, served over cardamom-spiced rice with a citrus tomato cucumber and parsley salad. Gluten free.
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado
|$11.95
topped with spring mix tossed in green goddess dressing and served on our brioche roll
Atwater's
3601 Boston Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado
|$11.95
topped with field greens tossed in our green goddess dressing and served on a brioche roll
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)
|$6.25