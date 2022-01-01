Grilled chicken in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Karvouna grilled Chicken image

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Karvouna grilled Chicken$18.00
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Grilled Chicken Street Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

1009 W BARRE ST, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Street Taco$4.00
salsa verde, pickled jalapeno, onion, cilantro
Grilled Chicken Burrito$14.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Grilled Chicken Quesotacos$15.00
three corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeño, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
More about Little Miner Taco
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Grilled Chicken Kabsa + Rice Bowl image

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Kabsa + Rice Bowl$15.00
We turned our favorite dinner item into a lunch bowl! Slow roasted bone-in chicken marinated in a tangy tomato sauce, served over cardamom-spiced rice with a citrus tomato cucumber and parsley salad. Gluten free.
More about Mera Kitchen Collective
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with spring mix tossed in green goddess dressing and served on our brioche roll
More about Atwater's
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado image

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with field greens tossed in our green goddess dressing and served on a brioche roll
More about Atwater's
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bang Bang (grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar band bang sauce flour wrap)$6.25
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Restaurant banner

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad w/ Grilled chicken$9.95
More about David and Dad's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Steak Subs

Cake

Fish And Chips

Cheese Pizza

Shrimp Rolls

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Carbonara

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Towson

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston