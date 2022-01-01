Grilled chicken sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Charmed Kitchen
123 s chester st, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
roasted chicken breast with tomatoes, caramelized red onion, bacon, house-made dijon schmear & blue cheese, served on brioche
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS
Blue Hill Tavern
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
baguette, chipotle aioli, roasted red peppers, swiss cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Earth, Wood & Fire
1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.
CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Sip & Bite Diner
2200 Boston St, Baltimore
|Sweet & Tangy Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$13.95
chicken, cheddar jack, sweet chili sauce; toast - potato chips
Garden & Grounds Bistro
1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never On Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Sisters
3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno mayo, pepper jack, pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on brioche bun
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeño mayo, queso fresco, pickled shallots, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, on brioche bun
