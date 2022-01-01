Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Charmed Kitchen image

 

Charmed Kitchen

123 s chester st, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
roasted chicken breast with tomatoes, caramelized red onion, bacon, house-made dijon schmear & blue cheese, served on brioche
More about Charmed Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Blue Hill Tavern image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • GYROS • GRILL • SUBS

Blue Hill Tavern

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (4503 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
baguette, chipotle aioli, roasted red peppers, swiss cheese
More about Blue Hill Tavern
Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Earth, Wood & Fire

1407 Clarkview Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled or blackened chicken breast served with honey mustard
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken with pepper jack cheese, arugula, roasted roma tomatoes, and herb aioli. Served on a brioche bun or try as a wrap.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Sip & Bite Diner image

CHEESESTEAKS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Sip & Bite Diner

2200 Boston St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (5471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet & Tangy Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich$13.95
chicken, cheddar jack, sweet chili sauce; toast - potato chips
More about Sip & Bite Diner
Garden & Grounds Bistro image

 

Garden & Grounds Bistro

1407 Clarkview Rd #600, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Garden & Grounds Bistro
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Never On Sunday
Wicked Sisters image

FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Sisters

3845 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno mayo, pepper jack, pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeño mayo, queso fresco, pickled shallots, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles, on brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, jalapeño mayo, queso fresco, pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, on brioche roll
More about Wicked Sisters

