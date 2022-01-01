Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Harbor East Deli

1006 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP$11.50
More about Harbor East Deli
Werner's image

 

Werner's

231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken w/chips Wrap$7.99
lettuce, tomato, provolone
More about Werner's
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.25
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded Parmesan & Caesar dressing.
More about Roland Park Bagels
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki wrap (chopped chicken, red cabbage, carrots, grilled in a teriyaki sauce )$6.99
Cilantro lime chicken wrap (grilled chicken, red onion, avacado, spinach tomato, and cilantro lime dressing)$7.25
The Spicy James(grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parm cheese Caesar dressing in a wheat wrap with sriracha sauce )$6.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MD Grilled Chicken Wrap Box Lunch$16.00
Grilled Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Honey Old Bay Aioli | Served with choice of Chips or Greek pasta salad + Coleslaw
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Baked Ziti

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Nachos

Pasta Salad

Cannolis

Crab Salad

Seaweed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston