Grilled chicken wraps in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
Werner's
231 East Redwood Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken w/chips Wrap
|$7.99
lettuce, tomato, provolone
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.25
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded Parmesan & Caesar dressing.
Vikki's Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Chicken Teriyaki wrap (chopped chicken, red cabbage, carrots, grilled in a teriyaki sauce )
|$6.99
|Cilantro lime chicken wrap (grilled chicken, red onion, avacado, spinach tomato, and cilantro lime dressing)
|$7.25
|The Spicy James(grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parm cheese Caesar dressing in a wheat wrap with sriracha sauce )
|$6.99