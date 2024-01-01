Grilled steaks in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Falls Road Carryout
4100 Falls Road, Baltimore
|Grilled Shrimp & Steak Sub
|$10.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Onions & Cheese are included by default. Please modify as needed.
Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Pepper Steak & Grilled Onions
|$7.75
Delia Foley's - 1439 S Charles St
1439 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Grilled Steak Tacos
|$14.00
Three flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, red onion, tomato, jalapeños, Irish cheddar cheese and avocado cream
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna Steak
|$40.00
Sushi quality tuna seasoned with Zaátar and grilled.