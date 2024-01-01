Grilled steaks in Baltimore

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

R&R Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS

R&R Taqueria

2 E Lombard St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (736 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
torta steak grill$13.00
More about R&R Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

Falls Road Carryout

4100 Falls Road, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp & Steak Sub$10.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise, Onions & Cheese are included by default. Please modify as needed.
More about Falls Road Carryout
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepper Steak & Grilled Onions$7.75
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli
Main pic

 

Delia Foley's - 1439 S Charles St

1439 S Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Tacos$14.00
Three flour tortilla filled with grilled steak, red onion, tomato, jalapeños, Irish cheddar cheese and avocado cream
More about Delia Foley's - 1439 S Charles St
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Yellow Fin Tuna Steak$40.00
Sushi quality tuna seasoned with Zaátar and grilled.
More about The Black Olive
Barcocina image

TAPAS

Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

1629 Thames St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char-Grilled Steak Tacos$17.00
flank steak | fried shoestring onions | cabbage & carrot slaw | horseradish aioli
More about Barcocina - Barcocina Fells Point 1629 Thames St

