Grits in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve grits
More about Teavolve Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Teavolve Cafe
1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.00
sharp cheddar cheese grits, diced canadian bacon, diced bell peppers
& red onions in a spicy cayenne/butter/cream sauce
|Cheese Grits
|$4.50
savory cheddar cheese grits topped with grated sharp cheddar cheddar cheese
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Creole Soul Restaurant
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
Fresh jumbo shrimp and smoked sausage sautéed in a rich, creamy creole sauce, served over cheesy southern grits.
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE
|Shrimp 'n Grits
|$15.00
A Southern classic, with shrimp and smoked bacon over cheesy grits, topped with a light Cajun cream sauce
More about SS Cafe LLC
SS Cafe LLC
812 GUILDFORD AVE., Baltimore
|Creamy Grits
|$4.00
Southern style grits, these are rich, super thick, never runny, and melt in your mouth!