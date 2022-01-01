Grits in Baltimore

Teavolve Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Teavolve Cafe

1401 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
sharp cheddar cheese grits, diced canadian bacon, diced bell peppers
& red onions in a spicy cayenne/butter/cream sauce
Cheese Grits$4.50
savory cheddar cheese grits topped with grated sharp cheddar cheddar cheese
More about Teavolve Cafe
Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Fresh jumbo shrimp and smoked sausage sautéed in a rich, creamy creole sauce, served over cheesy southern grits.
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Shrimp 'n Grits image

 

Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,

7062 Elm Rd, Concourse B, BALTIMORE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp 'n Grits$15.00
A Southern classic, with shrimp and smoked bacon over cheesy grits, topped with a light Cajun cream sauce
More about Obrycki's Restaurant & Bar,
SS Cafe LLC image

 

SS Cafe LLC

812 GUILDFORD AVE., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Grits$4.00
Southern style grits, these are rich, super thick, never runny, and melt in your mouth!
More about SS Cafe LLC
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki's Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 - Eggs any style, choice of meat, with homefries or grits, and toast$6.99
More about Vikki's Fells Point Deli

