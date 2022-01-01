Ham sandwiches in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
|Virginia Ham Sandwich
|$8.35
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
|Ham Sandwich
|$8.25
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Black Forest Ham Sandwich
|$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
|Capicola Ham Sandwich
|$9.95
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore
|Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton
3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore
|Ham Sandwich
|$8.25
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
|Virginia Ham Sandwich
|$8.35
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Ham And Cheese Sandwich
|$9.99
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
Ham, mozzarella, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Served on focaccia bread.
Atwater's Belvedere
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Creole Ham & Pimento Sandwich
|$13.50
thinly sliced North Country ham, pimento cheese, horseradish coleslaw, and pickled jalapenos on our ciabatta roll