Ham sandwiches in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Baltimore restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Virginia Ham Sandwich$8.35
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
Ham Sandwich$8.25
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Charles Village
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Forest Ham Sandwich$8.95
Choose bread and toppings
Capicola Ham Sandwich$9.95
More about David and Dad's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street

2334 North Charles Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
More about Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
Item pic

 

THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham Sandwich$8.25
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
Virginia Ham Sandwich$8.35
Available on a bagel, bread, Kaiser Roll, grilled Panini or wheat wrap
Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & pickle or add cheese
More about THB Bagelry & Deli - Canton
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Ham And Cheese Sandwich$9.99
More about Never on Sunday
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
Ham, mozzarella, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Served on focaccia bread.
More about Pie in the Sky
Item pic

 

Atwater's Belvedere

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creole Ham & Pimento Sandwich$13.50
thinly sliced North Country ham, pimento cheese, horseradish coleslaw, and pickled jalapenos on our ciabatta roll
More about Atwater's Belvedere
Item pic

 

Atwater's - Canton

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creole Ham & Pimento Sandwich$13.50
thinly sliced North Country ham, pimento cheese, horseradish coleslaw, and pickled jalapenos on our country white bread
More about Atwater's - Canton

