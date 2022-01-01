Hash browns in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve hash browns
Michael's Pizza and Subs
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Onion Green Pepper Hash Browns
|$2.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Hash Browns
|$4.00
On the Hill Cafe & Market
1431 John St, Baltimore
|Loaded Hash Browns
|$7.00
Hash browns with bacon, cheese, and sour cream
|Hash Browns
|$4.00
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|French Toast Sticks served with butter, syrup and hash Brown
|$6.49
|Western Omelet with cheddar, ham, pepper and onion served with Hash brown and Choice of toast
|$6.19
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Side Hash Brown
|$1.50
Kitsch
500 West University Parkway, Baltimore
|Hash Brown
|$2.00
ridiculously delicious potato patty with your choice of sauce