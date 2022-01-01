Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Baltimore

Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Grilled Chicken Breast$25.00
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast
More about PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Breaded Chicken, Bacon and cheddar sandwich with lettuce and honey mustard spread on a whole grain bulkie roll$7.49
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub image

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$15.00
Chopped chicken with honey dijon, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
More about Riverside Taphouse
The Food Market image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Food Market

1017 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
pickle cabbage, pit spice, more pickles, potato roll, crinkle fries
More about The Food Market
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Zataar Chicken Thigh$13.50
Grilled Honey Za'taar Chicken Thighs with Sumac Ranch
More about Baba's Kitchen
bce1551f-b9e0-47c0-8684-1daa3e6bd5b1 image

PIZZA

Molina Brick Oven Pizza

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.7 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Honey Chicken$13.75
Olive Oil | Aged Mozz | Fresh Mozz | Parm | Crispy Chicken | Roasted Red Pepper | House Hot Honey Drizzle | Parsley
**Crispy Chicken Contains Gluten**
More about Molina Brick Oven Pizza
Vikki's Fells Point Deli image

 

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Buffalo chicken wrap (tenders, cheddar cheese, honey Buffalo sauce , bacon, lettuce tomato and ranch)$8.50
More about Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

