Honey chicken in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve honey chicken
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Honey Grilled Chicken Breast
|$25.00
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|BBQ Breaded Chicken, Bacon and cheddar sandwich with lettuce and honey mustard spread on a whole grain bulkie roll
|$7.49
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Honey Dijon Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
|$15.00
Chopped chicken with honey dijon, arugula, caramelized onion, peppers and provolone cheese. Served in a Dough Boy Fresh pretzel roll.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Food Market
1017 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
pickle cabbage, pit spice, more pickles, potato roll, crinkle fries
FRENCH FRIES
Baba's Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|Honey Zataar Chicken Thigh
|$13.50
Grilled Honey Za'taar Chicken Thighs with Sumac Ranch
PIZZA
Molina Brick Oven Pizza
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Hot Honey Chicken
|$13.75
Olive Oil | Aged Mozz | Fresh Mozz | Parm | Crispy Chicken | Roasted Red Pepper | House Hot Honey Drizzle | Parsley
**Crispy Chicken Contains Gluten**