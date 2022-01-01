Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve hummus

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street

324 w baltimore st, baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$5.99
Homemade hummus | Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic | Served with bread. All Appetizers served with naan.
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine image

 

Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine

17 E Cross Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus$7.50
Blended chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, garlic
Small Classic Hummus image

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Classic Hummus$9.00
Large Classic Hummus$16.00
Large Classic Hummus$13.00
Consumer pic

 

PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill

2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Cauliflower & Hummus$12.00
Seasoned Cauliflower, Hummus, & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served with Pita.
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ELVORTEX BLACKBEAN HUMMUS (vegan)$8.50
A CUP of mildly spicy blackbean hummus served with pita, celery & carrots. - Vegan
Consumer pic

 

David and Dad's Cafe

115 N Charles St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bagel with Hummus$4.45
Hummus Wrap$8.95
Hummus, Muenster cheese, let, tom, cucs, carrots, sprouts
Nepenthe Brewing Co. image

 

Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Hummus$13.00
Lemony garlicky hummus loaded with kalamata olives, capers, cherry tomatoes, feta, & good olive oil served with house pickled onions and rosemary dill herbed naan. Hold the feta to make it vegan!
Amber image

 

Amber

900 E Fort Ave Suite 109, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Board$11.00
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Wrap, Flour tortilla, hummus, tabouli, carrot, leaf lettuce, cucumber and tomato$6.39
Roland Park Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Roland Park Bagels

500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel w/ Hummus$3.95
Cafe Fili image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Fili

816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Pesto$6.00
Hummus (Side)$3.00
Hummus Classic$6.00
with soft pita or pita chips
Kitsch image

 

Kitsch

500 West University Parkway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Toast$5.00
two pieces of bread griddled sandwiched with hummus. add veggies if you'd like!
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Zella's Pizzeria

1145 Hollins St, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Dip$7.15
Chickpea and tahini dip served with warm pita bread
Item pic

 

Mera Kitchen Collective

1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$5.00
A favorite. Smoothly blended chickpeas with tahini sauce. Vegan. GF.
Pie in the Sky image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pie in the Sky

716 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus.$6.95
09267718-17e4-487b-960f-e2ede673bc83 image

FRENCH FRIES

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (400 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$5.47
Blended dip with sesame seed paste, chick peas, garlic, lemon juice (served w/Pita)
Hummus LARGE$9.53
Hummus Jalapeno$6.04
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$10.95
housemade hummus, assortment of fresh vegetables and our rye crackers
Atwater's image

 

Atwater's

3601 Boston Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$10.95
housemade hummus, assortment of fresh vegetables and our rye crackers
The Black Olive image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Black Olive

814 S Bond St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3720 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus$10.00
A perfect version of this favorite spread, made with chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic, lemon and parsley.
Mezze Platter (Hummus, Falafel, Naan, Carrot, Olives) Ⓥ image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

STEM Farm + Kitchen

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mezze Platter (Hummus, Falafel, Naan, Carrot, Olives) Ⓥ$13.00
6 Falafel | Hummus Scoop | Olives | Carrots| Naan | Tahini
Hummus Platter Ⓥ$8.50
1 Large Hummus Scoop | 1 Naan | Carrot Sticks
The Chasseur image

 

The Chasseur

3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Burger$13.00
Ground chickpea patty, artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki on a brioche bun
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1368 reviews)
Takeout
Blechman's Hummus Platter$13.00
roasted garlic hummus, paprika sesame oil, naan bread, carrots, celery, cucumber, & Kalamata olives
Homeslyce image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Homeslyce

900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (164 reviews)
Hummus 5 lb$25.00
Homeslyce image

 

Homeslyce 1741 Light Street

1741 Light Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Hummus 5 lb$25.00
Hummus W/ Bread image

SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN

Maiwand Kabob & Pizza

40 South St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (2554 reviews)
Hummus W/ Bread$6.49
Homeslyce image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Homeslyce

336 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1077 reviews)
Hummus 5 lb$25.00
HomeSlyce image

 

HomeSlyce

3333 N. Charles St., Baltimore

No reviews yet
Hummus 5 lb$25.00
