Hummus in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve hummus
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street
324 w baltimore st, baltimore
|Hummus
|$5.99
Homemade hummus | Chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic | Served with bread. All Appetizers served with naan.
Yeeros -- Traditional Greek Cuisine
17 E Cross Street, Baltimore
|Hummus
|$7.50
Blended chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, garlic
Cypriana of Roland Park
105 West 39th St, Baltimore
|Small Classic Hummus
|$9.00
|Large Classic Hummus
|$16.00
|Large Classic Hummus
|$13.00
PAPI CUISINE Federal Hill
2 E Wells St #116, Baltimore
|Roasted Cauliflower & Hummus
|$12.00
Seasoned Cauliflower, Hummus, & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, served with Pita.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern
2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|ELVORTEX BLACKBEAN HUMMUS (vegan)
|$8.50
A CUP of mildly spicy blackbean hummus served with pita, celery & carrots. - Vegan
David and Dad's Cafe
115 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Bagel with Hummus
|$4.45
|Hummus Wrap
|$8.95
Hummus, Muenster cheese, let, tom, cucs, carrots, sprouts
Nepenthe Brewing Co.
3626 Falls Rd, Baltimore
|Loaded Hummus
|$13.00
Lemony garlicky hummus loaded with kalamata olives, capers, cherry tomatoes, feta, & good olive oil served with house pickled onions and rosemary dill herbed naan. Hold the feta to make it vegan!
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Vegetarian Wrap, Flour tortilla, hummus, tabouli, carrot, leaf lettuce, cucumber and tomato
|$6.39
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Roland Park Bagels
500 W Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore
|Bagel w/ Hummus
|$3.95
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Fili
816 Cathedral Street, Baltimore
|Hummus Pesto
|$6.00
|Hummus (Side)
|$3.00
|Hummus Classic
|$6.00
with soft pita or pita chips
Kitsch
500 West University Parkway, Baltimore
|Hummus Toast
|$5.00
two pieces of bread griddled sandwiched with hummus. add veggies if you'd like!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Zella's Pizzeria
1145 Hollins St, Baltimore
|Hummus Dip
|$7.15
Chickpea and tahini dip served with warm pita bread
Mera Kitchen Collective
1301 North Calvert Street, Baltimore
|Hummus
|$5.00
A favorite. Smoothly blended chickpeas with tahini sauce. Vegan. GF.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pie in the Sky
716 S Broadway, Baltimore
|Hummus.
|$6.95
FRENCH FRIES
Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen
745 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore
|Hummus
|$5.47
Blended dip with sesame seed paste, chick peas, garlic, lemon juice (served w/Pita)
|Hummus LARGE
|$9.53
|Hummus Jalapeno
|$6.04
Atwater's
529 E. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore
|Hummus Plate
|$10.95
housemade hummus, assortment of fresh vegetables and our rye crackers
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Black Olive
814 S Bond St, Baltimore
|Hummus
|$10.00
A perfect version of this favorite spread, made with chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic, lemon and parsley.
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
STEM Farm + Kitchen
301 W 29th St, Baltimore
|Mezze Platter (Hummus, Falafel, Naan, Carrot, Olives) Ⓥ
|$13.00
6 Falafel | Hummus Scoop | Olives | Carrots| Naan | Tahini
|Hummus Platter Ⓥ
|$8.50
1 Large Hummus Scoop | 1 Naan | Carrot Sticks
The Chasseur
3328 Foster Ave, Baltimore
|Hummus Burger
|$13.00
Ground chickpea patty, artisan greens, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki on a brioche bun
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mother's Federal Hill Grille
1113 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Blechman's Hummus Platter
|$13.00
roasted garlic hummus, paprika sesame oil, naan bread, carrots, celery, cucumber, & Kalamata olives
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Homeslyce
900 S Kenwood Ave, Baltimore
|Hummus 5 lb
|$25.00
SALADS • KEBABS • CHICKEN
Maiwand Kabob & Pizza
40 South St, Baltimore
|Hummus W/ Bread
|$6.49
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
